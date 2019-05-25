Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jewish Funeral Home 471 Deering Ave Portland , ME 04103 (207)-774-3733 Service 1:00 PM Jewish Funeral Home 471 Deering Ave Portland , ME 04103 View Map Celebration of Life Following Services 99 Longwood Drive Obituary

PORTLAND - Michael S. Litman, 65, of Portland, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, with his wife Sally by his side, on May 23, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer.



He was born Dec. 27, 1953, in Portland, to Evelyn and Robert Litman. Michael graduated from Deering High School in 1972, attended Bentley College in Boston and came back to Portland to work with his dad, Robert, to open "The Place", a well known sandwich and pizza shop on Forest Avenue.



He met his wife, Sally Hunter, at Tiffany's Diner, an all night diner that was open after the store closed. She was working the late shifts, and after much pursuing, they went on a date. They've been together now for 36 years.



Michael was always a very dedicated hard worker and followed in his father's footstep in a multitude of "sales" positions. He worked in his grandfather's shoe store, owned an all-night nightclub, sold shoes in Boston, helped run "The Place", worked at "Marcy's", his sister's restaurant, and for the last 20 plus years he worked in the Direct Response Marketing industry.



In DRM, (call centers), he earned the reputation as a great salesperson, trainer and manager. He was known far and wide in the industry as a mentor and friend. Over these past couple years scores of his old colleagues and mentees would call, visit, and take him out to repay what he had done for them with kindness and affection.



Michael had many passions throughout the years, including reality TV, watching golf on TV (especially Tiger), cribbage, cooking, eating, food shopping, visiting Dana, Paula, Robert, Evelyn and Marcy in Florida, people watching on the beach, and celebrating holidays with family and friends. But he was especially passionate about his cats. He and Sally had many cats, and each one was considered one of his children. He would regale you with stories of their names, personalities, quirks and traits.



He was a deeply caring person with a big heart who would give the shirt off his back to a friend, and once you were a friend, you were the most important person to him.



Michael is survived by his wife, Sally Hunter, of Portland; and three siblings, Marcy Litman of Spring Hill, Fla., Dana (Paula) Litman of Suwanee, Ga., and Peter (Heidi) Litman of Portland. He also has multiple sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews, and all their associated families that he was close to and loved being with.



The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, therapists, organizations, hospitals, and rehab facilities that have been a part of Michael's journey. They all have been helpful, kind, generous, supportive and understanding as Michael made the best of a "dealt a bad hand" situation.



Services are Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at the Jewish Funeral Home, 471 Deering Avenue, Portland. A celebration of his life with family and friends will follow at 99 Longwood Drive, as well the Sunday evening service.



To view Michael's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit,



In lieu of flowers,



Donations can be made to:



Maine Cancer Foundation



170 US Rte 1, Suite 250



Falmouth, ME 04105



mainecancer.org







PORTLAND - Michael S. Litman, 65, of Portland, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, with his wife Sally by his side, on May 23, 2019, after a two year battle with cancer.He was born Dec. 27, 1953, in Portland, to Evelyn and Robert Litman. Michael graduated from Deering High School in 1972, attended Bentley College in Boston and came back to Portland to work with his dad, Robert, to open "The Place", a well known sandwich and pizza shop on Forest Avenue.He met his wife, Sally Hunter, at Tiffany's Diner, an all night diner that was open after the store closed. She was working the late shifts, and after much pursuing, they went on a date. They've been together now for 36 years.Michael was always a very dedicated hard worker and followed in his father's footstep in a multitude of "sales" positions. He worked in his grandfather's shoe store, owned an all-night nightclub, sold shoes in Boston, helped run "The Place", worked at "Marcy's", his sister's restaurant, and for the last 20 plus years he worked in the Direct Response Marketing industry.In DRM, (call centers), he earned the reputation as a great salesperson, trainer and manager. He was known far and wide in the industry as a mentor and friend. Over these past couple years scores of his old colleagues and mentees would call, visit, and take him out to repay what he had done for them with kindness and affection.Michael had many passions throughout the years, including reality TV, watching golf on TV (especially Tiger), cribbage, cooking, eating, food shopping, visiting Dana, Paula, Robert, Evelyn and Marcy in Florida, people watching on the beach, and celebrating holidays with family and friends. But he was especially passionate about his cats. He and Sally had many cats, and each one was considered one of his children. He would regale you with stories of their names, personalities, quirks and traits.He was a deeply caring person with a big heart who would give the shirt off his back to a friend, and once you were a friend, you were the most important person to him.Michael is survived by his wife, Sally Hunter, of Portland; and three siblings, Marcy Litman of Spring Hill, Fla., Dana (Paula) Litman of Suwanee, Ga., and Peter (Heidi) Litman of Portland. He also has multiple sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law; many nieces and nephews, and all their associated families that he was close to and loved being with.The family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, therapists, organizations, hospitals, and rehab facilities that have been a part of Michael's journey. They all have been helpful, kind, generous, supportive and understanding as Michael made the best of a "dealt a bad hand" situation.Services are Sunday, May 26, at 1 p.m. at the Jewish Funeral Home, 471 Deering Avenue, Portland. A celebration of his life with family and friends will follow at 99 Longwood Drive, as well the Sunday evening service.To view Michael's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com In lieu of flowers,Donations can be made to:Maine Cancer Foundation170 US Rte 1, Suite 250Falmouth, ME 04105 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com