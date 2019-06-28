FREEPORT - Michael S. Cuskelly, 62, died at Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough Wednesday June 26, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to visit 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Mckeen Street, Brunswick. Mr. Cuskelly will be interred in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bangor.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Boy Scouts of America at
www.scouting.org.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019