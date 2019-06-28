Michael S. Cuskelly (1957 - 2019)
Service Information
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME
04011
(207)-725-5511
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Church
Mckeen Street
Brunswick, ME
View Map
Obituary

FREEPORT - Michael S. Cuskelly, 62, died at Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough Wednesday June 26, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4-6 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Mckeen Street, Brunswick. Mr. Cuskelly will be interred in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bangor.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Boy Scouts of America at

www.scouting.org.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019
