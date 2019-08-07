Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel 434 River Road Windham , ME 04062 (207)-892-6342 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM North Windham Union Church, United Church of Christ 723 Roosevelt Trail Windham , ME View Map Memorial service 1:30 PM North Windham Union Church, United Church of Christ 723 Roosevelt Trail Windham , ME View Map Obituary

STANDISH - Michael P. Curran, born on July 28, 1952, passed away on Monday Aug. 5, 2019 after a lengthy battle with cancer. Mike did not 'go gently into that good night' as the poem says, but he went kicking and fighting all the way! From the day he was diagnosed he was determined to beat it and never let it stand in his way. His strength was a constant source of admiration to those around him.



Mike attended Portland schools before going to work for United Van Lines and Earle W. Noyes & Sons. He worked with United for 35 years until retiring three years ago. He then worked with his wife, Tracy, in her packing business up until just a few months ago. He and Tracy, who celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary in May, traveled back and forth across the country numerous times and got to see places many have never had the opportunity to see and met many other truckers who became good friends.



Mike loved all of the Boston sports teams, especially the Bruins, and was proud of his 'man cave' where he displayed all types of sports memorabilia. He was also a fan of NASCAR. Mike enjoyed rollerblading and kayaking and he and Tracy spent many afternoons on the lake in their kayaks. He also enjoyed getting together with family and friends for a barbeque or a party. He and Tracy especially like Halloween and had a costume party every year for friends and family.



Mike was predeceased by his parents, Frances E. (Foley) and Joseph E. Curran Sr.; and a brother, Joseph E. Curran Jr.



He is survived by his wife, Tracy (Olsen) Curran of Standish; his son, Michael Curran Sr., and his daughter, Karen Curran, both of Westbrook; his three grandchildren, Michael Curran Jr. of Portland, Kevin Lavoie of Oxford, and Kelsey Perkins of Westbrook; his sister, Jo-Ann Zeegers and husband, Rick of Naples, and a brother, Paul Curran of Gorham. He also leaves his close friends, Jeff, Dave, Ted and Michelle who spent many hours making his last days happy.



A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the North Windham Union Church, United Church of Christ, 723 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. A memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m.



Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, Maine. To express condolences or participate in Mike's online tribute, please visit



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to



Hospice of Southern Maine



180 U.S. Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074



or to the



Maine Cancer Foundation



170 U.S. Route One



Suite 250



Falmouth, ME 04105







