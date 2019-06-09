Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Merrick. View Sign Obituary





Mike grew up in Portland and attended area schools. He joined the Navy at a young age and was proud to have earned his GED while serving. After the Navy, Mike worked fo Fairchild Semiconductor for 18 years after which he moved to Florida with his wife, Nancy. There he worked for Nielsens Ratings until retiring due to ill health.



Growing up, Mike participated in many sports, seeming to be a natural at all of them. He played baseball in his youth but found softball to be his passion, playing it for many years while making life-long friends along the way. He also excelled at golf and bowling. Mike loved to read, do crosswords, and play on his computer. He also enjoyed a good political debate!



Mike was a humble man. He lived life simply, he wasn't materialistic in ANY way. He was not judgemental and looked at every situation fairly. He hated gossip and hurting anyone's feelings. He could be counted on to give great advice. Mike was also a strong, brave and stubborn man. That very stubborness helped him defy the odds, when seven years ago he was told he only had months to live! Most of us know the real reason he fought so hard was because his wife was also very sick and needed him. Nancy passed in January and Mike passed in May knowing that he had done his very best for her.



Mike was predeceased by all of his grandparents; his father, his mother; his brother, Andrew, and most recently his wife, Nancy. He is survived by his son, Matt, who had moved to Florida to spend time with him and help him out in any way he could. It was a comfort to Mike having him there before he passed away. Mike is also survived by his sisters, Linda and Diana; his stepson Ricky and family; nephews, Eric, Craig and Ryan, nieces, Kristin and Ashley; and many cousins he considered to be like sisters and brothers.



At this time, we would like to take the time to give special thanks and gratitude to cousins, Melissa and Walter, for their special care and devotion before and during his illness. Heartfelt thanks go to Andrea and Bob (Mike called Bob, Dad) and Debi for being there for Mike his whole life and especially at the end. There are no words we can possibly say and no amount of thanks seems enough for what you all did for Mike. We want you to know how much we appreciated all you did to show him how much he was loved right up to the end and how much easier it was for us to know he was so well taken care of while we couldn't be there.



Mikes' fondest wish was be be in Maine before he passed, but sadly he was too ill. But he IS home now. He is buried alongside his mother and brother.



Michael is buried at Brooklawn Cemetery and we sincerely hope that friends and family will join us to say goodbye to him, share memories and tell funny stories. This gathering will take place on June 15 at 1 p.m. We sincerely hope to see you all there. Call Diana at 637-5054 if any questions.







