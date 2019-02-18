Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KENNEBUNK - Michael Meads, 19, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019, after a three month battle with adenovirus. He was surrounded by his mother, Melissa, and his siblings, Spencer, Faith, Sarah, and Timothy. During his sickness, Michael displayed the same resilience, mental toughness, and spiritual strength he exemplified throughout his life.



Michael was born on March 15, 1999 in Fredericksburg, Va., a blissful gift to his four siblings and parents. After spending his toddler years in Culpeper, Va., Michael and his family moved to Nashua, N.H. He created treasured memories in the North End neighborhood, especially with the loving LaPlante family and his classmates at St. Christopher's School.



Michael vacationed every year at his grandparents' home in Kennebunk with his aunts, uncles and twenty-five Flaherty cousins. In 2012, his family moved to Kennebunk year round. With his four siblings at college and beyond, Michael and his mother created a special life together, with a new addition, his Goldendoodle, Valor. Michael was a hard worker from an early age and dedicated every summer to his job at Old Salt's Pantry. He demonstrated a sincere compassion for others and started Meads Feeds Maine to help those in need. Michael attended Kennebunk High School for two years where he befriended many.



Michael graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School (Rhode Island) in 2018. He cherished his two years at the Abbey where he found kindness and inspiration from teachers, coaches and many loyal friends. His time there deepened his Catholic faith and instilled in him a sense of purpose. Michael was bestowed the honor of prefect of his dorm as he was known for his empathy and quiet leadership. On the football field, he quarterbacked the Ravens to an Evergreen Conference Championship and an appearance in the NEPSAC Class C Championship. He was the recipient of the Excellence in Public Speaking Award and the St. Gregory Award. Michael was chosen to attend the Tommy Franks 4-Star Leadership Program in Oklahoma in the Summer of 2017.



Michael was a freshman at the



Michael was a stoic leader who lived his life by example and with deep conviction. He valued his Catholic faith, his family, and his friendships. He loved riding the waves of the cold Maine ocean, rooting for the New England Patriots, and entrenching himself in a good book. Michael brought a unique joy to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.



Michael is survived by his mother, Melissa (Flaherty) Meads of Kennebunk; his siblings, Spencer Meads of Middle Village, N.Y., Faith Meads of Boston, Mass., Sarah Meads of Boston, Mass., and Timothy Meads of Washington D.C.



He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Flaherty; his aunt, Nancy Flaherty; and survived by five Flaherty aunts, six uncles, and 25 cousins. He is also survived by his father, Thomas Meads; his paternal grandparents, Ed and Barbara Meads; three Meads uncles, three aunts, and seven cousins.



The family would like to thank the Thoracic ICU team at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. for their heroic efforts. The family would also like to thank everyone who prayed for Michael, especially the community on



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 18, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, located at 67 Summer St, Kennebunk, and a Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha's Catholic Church, located at 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Michael's Book of Memories page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made toward a scholarship in memory of Michael Meads and sent to



Portsmouth Abbey School,



285 Corys Lane



Portsmouth, RI 02871







KENNEBUNK - Michael Meads, 19, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Feb. 14, 2019, after a three month battle with adenovirus. He was surrounded by his mother, Melissa, and his siblings, Spencer, Faith, Sarah, and Timothy. During his sickness, Michael displayed the same resilience, mental toughness, and spiritual strength he exemplified throughout his life.Michael was born on March 15, 1999 in Fredericksburg, Va., a blissful gift to his four siblings and parents. After spending his toddler years in Culpeper, Va., Michael and his family moved to Nashua, N.H. He created treasured memories in the North End neighborhood, especially with the loving LaPlante family and his classmates at St. Christopher's School.Michael vacationed every year at his grandparents' home in Kennebunk with his aunts, uncles and twenty-five Flaherty cousins. In 2012, his family moved to Kennebunk year round. With his four siblings at college and beyond, Michael and his mother created a special life together, with a new addition, his Goldendoodle, Valor. Michael was a hard worker from an early age and dedicated every summer to his job at Old Salt's Pantry. He demonstrated a sincere compassion for others and started Meads Feeds Maine to help those in need. Michael attended Kennebunk High School for two years where he befriended many.Michael graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School (Rhode Island) in 2018. He cherished his two years at the Abbey where he found kindness and inspiration from teachers, coaches and many loyal friends. His time there deepened his Catholic faith and instilled in him a sense of purpose. Michael was bestowed the honor of prefect of his dorm as he was known for his empathy and quiet leadership. On the football field, he quarterbacked the Ravens to an Evergreen Conference Championship and an appearance in the NEPSAC Class C Championship. He was the recipient of the Excellence in Public Speaking Award and the St. Gregory Award. Michael was chosen to attend the Tommy Franks 4-Star Leadership Program in Oklahoma in the Summer of 2017.Michael was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin -Madison. When he became sick he was in the process of applying for the Naval ROTC program and enrolling in neurobiology classes. He planned to become a Navy SEAL and a neurosurgeon. His humble manner belied such ambitious plans, but all who knew Michael recognized his promise and would never doubt his determination to succeed. Michael was a pledge brother of Phi Gamma Delta.Michael was a stoic leader who lived his life by example and with deep conviction. He valued his Catholic faith, his family, and his friendships. He loved riding the waves of the cold Maine ocean, rooting for the New England Patriots, and entrenching himself in a good book. Michael brought a unique joy to all who knew him. He will be dearly missed.Michael is survived by his mother, Melissa (Flaherty) Meads of Kennebunk; his siblings, Spencer Meads of Middle Village, N.Y., Faith Meads of Boston, Mass., Sarah Meads of Boston, Mass., and Timothy Meads of Washington D.C.He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, John and Helen Flaherty; his aunt, Nancy Flaherty; and survived by five Flaherty aunts, six uncles, and 25 cousins. He is also survived by his father, Thomas Meads; his paternal grandparents, Ed and Barbara Meads; three Meads uncles, three aunts, and seven cousins.The family would like to thank the Thoracic ICU team at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass. for their heroic efforts. The family would also like to thank everyone who prayed for Michael, especially the community on posthope.org/mikemeads Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 18, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, located at 67 Summer St, Kennebunk, and a Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Martha's Catholic Church, located at 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Michael's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made toward a scholarship in memory of Michael Meads and sent toPortsmouth Abbey School,285 Corys LanePortsmouth, RI 02871 Funeral Home Bibber Memorial Chapel

67 Summer Street

Kennebunk , ME 04043

(207) 985-2752 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Wisconsin Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com