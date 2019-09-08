Michael Lee "Mike" Nugent

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee "Mike" Nugent.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollis Center Church
Route 202
Hollis, ME
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

HOLLIS - Michael "Mike" Lee Nugent, 36, passed away at his home on Sept. 5, 2019, from complications with diabetes.

The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Hollis Center Church, Route 202, in Hollis. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com