HOLLIS - Michael "Mike" Lee Nugent, 36, passed away at his home on Sept. 5, 2019, from complications with diabetes.
The full obituary and online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com
A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m., at the Hollis Center Church, Route 202, in Hollis. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the service. Burial will be at a later date at Meeting House Hill Cemetery in Hollis.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019