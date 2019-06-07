SCARBOROUGH - Michael Lawrence Sheehan, 59, of Scarborough, passed away unexpectedly of a sudden cardiac event on June 2, 2019 at his home.
Michael was born on August 15, 1959, in Hackensack, N.J., the eldest son of Lawrence J. and Beverly Jane Sheehan, and was raised in Westwood, N.J. He graduated magna cum laude from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and cum laude from the University of Maine School of Law. He met his loving wife Kathryn of over 32 years while serving as the law clerk for the Hon. Thomas J. Lydon at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington, D.C. He joined Preti Flaherty in 1986, where he became Partner and Co-Chair of the Business Law Group and was very active in the management and direction of the firm. He generously shared his time and expertise as Board of Trustees member for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland, Catherine McAuley High School, and Cheverus High School.
He loved ice hockey and played weekly with the Morning Hockey Club in Portland. He found great joy in traveling, especially to Hawaii, and spending time with his beloved family and dogs at their cabin on the lake. Regrettably, he was eagerly looking forward to the upcoming birth of his first grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Sheehan; daughter, Kelsey and her husband, Michael Simonov, son, Justin Michael Sheehan; brothers James P. Sheehan and his wife Alexandra of Palm Coast, Fla., Matthew C. Sheehan and his family of Red Bank, N.J.; and father Lawrence J. Sheehan of Lighthouse Point, Fla. and Winthrop, ME.
Michael, simply stated, loved life. He was universally beloved for his vibrant personality, sense of humor, intelligence, and warmth. His presence and wise counsel will be sorely missed by many who sought his advice and guidance over the years.
A celebration of his life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 Rte. 1, Scarborough, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a service at noon and reception.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers,
a memorial contribution may be made to:
Cheverus High School or
Habitat for Humanity
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 7, 2019