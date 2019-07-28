SCARBOROUGH - A unique spirit, strong, doggedly single-minded, deeply loyal, an incisive Down-East wit, interior, earnestly non-judgemental, bonded to family, profoundly kind, and most importantly … ever completely himself.
Our brother left us on July 5, 2019, after a prolonged illness. He was the son of Kenneth "Red" and Virginia "Jinny" Leary; the brother of Pat, Nicky, Ken, Jane, Janet, Tom and David Leary; and uncle to Samara and Jason Loewenstein, Dan, Darryl-Ann, and Erika Leary, and Amy Shira Teitel.
Mike was marked by having grown up in South Portland in the '50s, a kinder, gentler time, when kids could stay outside unsupervised until dark, fish from the train trestle on Long Creek, skate for hours on that creek down to the island near the dam to warm up by the bonfire fed from stolen old tires, and even hop on a slow rolling train to Rigby Yard. All this lent to freedom and independence!
The family moved to Connecticut where Mike graduated from Farmington High School in 1969. Voted "Best Personality and Class Flirt", he, "Lefty Leary" led the varsity basketball team's 19-0 victory season.
Then for unfathomable reasons, Mike "stepped aside" for some 20-odd years with his beloved black lab, "M", and a keen interest in horticulture, hunting and fishing, finally to be miraculously woken up by the development of the information highway, the World Wide Web. Studying became fascinating! He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology with highest honors (GPA = 3.96!) from the University of Southern Maine in 2004. He was then employed by the South Portland Credit Union as their IT guy and chief trouble shooter, and became a home owner in Scarborough.
We would like to acknowledge the support of kind friends, Donna and Tom Burton, Wayne Richards and Aunt Louise Whitehead. We are indebted to the Northern Light Homecare & Hospice in Scarborough and the devoted care by David Leary.
Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Mike's guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
The inscription Mike put on his new iPad Pro
may say it all:
"turn on, tune in, drop out"
Timothy Leary
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 28, 2019