KENNEBUNK - The following obituary was written by the deceased: It is with a collective heavy heart we announce that, with an even heavier foot, Jesus has kicked our brother, Michael A. Mahoney through the uprights of eternity.Born some 57 years ago in Biddeford, he was the sixth son of 10 kids to Lawrence P. and Nancy T. Mahoney. Early childhood was spent in Portland, then Kennebunkport, attending any school that would take his parents' tuition money, until finally graduating Kennebunk High School and although there has never been a monument erected to the effect, he was senior class president. Never a lack of ambition, his work resume was slightly more successful than his marriage history, having owned and or operated many small businesses over the years from a pizza shop to property services and restaurants to real estate.Around 1984 he met the love of his life. Or so he thought. From his first marriage came his first son, Michael Copeland (not Aloysius) and although the marriage was brief, he took great pride in being included in the Copeland family.After a brief run at sanity, in 1992 he re-established a relationship with Katherine Roderick, a girl that couldn't recall their first meeting and couldn't stand him in the second meeting….that is until he saved her life and then she married him on round three. From this marriage his son, Casey Patrick and daughter, and unmistakable favorite (just ask her) Erin Ann were born. They somehow managed to fit 752 years of marital bliss into those 17 years. Or at least it seemed that long.Michael is predeceased by all the people that died before he did, his father, Lawrence Patrick Mahoney, mother, Nancy Towle Mahoney; and brothers, Mark Francis Mahoney and Kevin Cavanaugh Mahoney. Michael is survived by the absolute greatest bunch of family members who nursed and nurtured him through this whole illness, his sons, Michael Copeland Mahoney and Casey Patrick Mahoney, his daughter, Erin Ann Mahoney; brothers, Timothy J. Mahoney, Patrick M. Mahoney; Daniel J. Mahoney and his wife, Elizabeth Michael and their children, Zoe Vee and Captain Cal; sister, Ellen Cecelia Mahoney and husband, known as Brother Ed, and their children, Pierce, Alex (and her daughter, Susie Pearl), Lucia and Simone; his sister, Rosemary Ann Mahoney, her former husband, Gary Whitmore and their children, Sarah and Dan and Rosie's son, John; his sister, Moriah Beth Mahoney and her daughter, Carmen; his brother, Andrew Towle Mahoney and his children, Kevin and Ben; his brother, Mark's son Max and his brother Kevin's daughter, Molly and their families.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 11 at The Barn at Smith Farm, 226 Gray Road, Falmouth, from 2-6 p.m. Michael's children and siblings encourage you to pay your respects and share stories and celebrate their beloved father and brother with them. In lieu of flowers, Michael requested donations toMaine Children's Cancer Program100 Campus DriveUnit 107Scarborough, ME 04074 or The New England Organ Donors Program60 1st Ave.,Waltham, MA 02451 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 7, 2019

