WINDHAM - Merle "Mo" Edwin Davis, 90, passed away on June 24, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. Mo was born in Gorham on June 16, 1929, the third of five boys, to Arthur and Jessie Davis. He graduated from Deering High School and Gorham State Teachers College (now USM). He married the love of his life, Diane Plummer, on May 27, 1968, and raised three daughters and a son. Mo was a popular elementary school teacher in Cumberland for many years where a passerby his classroom would find him and his students singing and dancing to Little Richard records. Mo and Diane were cooks at Pondicherry Girl Scout Camp in Bridgeton for over 13 summers. He was an avid reader and Civil War buff, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting pictures, watching Patriots games, dancing with his wife, and spending time with his family. Mo is survived by his wife, Diane; daughters: Pam, Julie and Anne Leavitt; student exchange daughter, Ana BaLula; son, Peter; brothers, Everet and George; and grandchildren, Zeb, Mia and Kai.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 7, at 1 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Route 22), Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com.
In memory of Mo, contributions can be made to
Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US Rt.1
Scarborough, ME 04074
or at www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 30, 2019