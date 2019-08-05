Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 (207)-324-4104 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home 580 Main St Springvale , ME 04083 View Map Obituary

SANFORD - Merle A. Taylor, 80, of Sanford, Maine, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough.



Merle was born May 25, 1939, to Melvena (Woodward) and Norman Taylor of Waterboro. He attended Waterboro Elementary and Sanford High School class of 1957 and was very proud to be the first member of his family to attend college.



Merle received his mechanical engineering degree in 1962 from Northeastern University, where he was member of the ROTC. Upon graduation he completed basic training in Ft. Belvoir, Va., returning home that fall to marry Mary Morissette. They were based in Virginia where he served two years of active duty and welcomed a daughter, Melissa and a son, Michael. Upon discharge, they briefly lived in upstate New York where daughter Melanie joined the family.



They then returned to Maine when he was offered a position of plant manager at Wasco Products where he worked for 30 years, retiring as president and co-owner. During this time he also continued his military service with the Army Reserve as commander of the 368th Engineering Battalion in Rochester, N.H. His unit was repeatedly recognized for superior unit of New England, Merle retired from the military with the rank of lieutenant colonel.



A lifelong sports enthusiast, he played baseball as a youngster and was part of the state championship SHS football team of 1957. This love of sports was passed on to his kids and included coaching and serving on the boards of local youth baseball, basketball and football. In recent years, Merle and Mary were fixtures at the Sanford Mainers games.



Merle was a huge harness racing enthusiast and participated as both a spectator and owner. He could often be found with his buddies handicapping races at Scarborough Downs and the various state fairs. Recent winters have been spent at their home in Cape Coral, Fla., enjoying the sunshine and MLB Spring Training.



Merle was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Merrill, and nephew, Ted.



He leaves behind his wife of almost 57 years, Mary; his daughter, Melissa (David Chong) of Newport Beach, Calif., son, Michael (Debra Dostie) of Wells, Maine; daughter, Melanie of Sanford; grandchildren, Charles Taylor, Madeline Taylor and Daphne Chong as well as sister, Dawn Bean (Len), sisters-in-law Claudette Dumont and Diane (Rod) Brackett, several nephews and nieces. He will be missed most of all by his devoted companion Daisy the puggle.



Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, August 7, at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home located at 580 Main Street in Springvale. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 8.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.



To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to:



The Quilts of Valor Foundation



P.O. Box 191



Winterset, IA 50273



or online at







