INMAN, S.C. - Melvin L. Jeffords, 92, of Naples, Maine, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Inman, S.C. He was born Feb. 4, 1927, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., one of 12 children of Mabel Jeffords. Father was John E. Ripson.
Melvin was in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1960 as a Navy Seabee, Seaman First Class. A World War II veteran. He has been across the equator and back twice. Was a member of the American Legion in Gorham, Maine, Post 60.
Survived by his nine children and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Melvin will be buried with military honors at Southern Maine Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Springvale, Maine on June 24, 2019, at 1 p.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram from June 16 to June 17, 2019