SPRINGVALE - Melody Krueger Guay, 57, of Springvale, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 3, 2019, surrounded by family.
Melody was born in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico and moved to Maine in 1972, where she attended Noble High School. Melody pursued a career at Sprague where she obtained a business degree in 1999, worked as a supervisor and met her husband Paul. After Sprague, Melody pursued a career in nursing, where she obtained her degree at the University of New England in 2003. Melody started her nursing career at Maine Medical Center and spent the remaining years at Frisbie Memorial Hospital where she made friends with numerous co-workers. Melody delivered a caring and compassionate attitude whether at work or home. She cared deeply for her family, friends and patients.
Melody enjoyed being outdoors, exercising, hiking and spending time at the lake. She also enjoyed baking, reading and spending time with family, friends and her animals at home.
She was an active member of the Curtis Lake Christian Church and volunteered for many years at local nursing homes during the holidays.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul Guay; daughters, Courtney Guay and Paula Guay; parents, Martha and Donald Krueger; brothers, Charles Krueger, Ron Krueger his wife, Kris, David Krueger his wife, Annette; and her best friend, Missy Meacci.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at the Curtis Lake Christian Church located at 38 Westview Dr., in Sanford.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019