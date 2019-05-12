Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melissa Kelley Obesky. View Sign Obituary

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Melissa Kelley Obesky, died peacefully surrounded by her children, parents and siblings on May 2, 2019, after a well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 5, 1962, Melissa and her family lived in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where she attended school, graduating from Catherine McAuley High School, class of 1980, and Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. She worked for Putnam Investments in Boston for many years as an advisor and later in life pursued her passion for helping others and became an EMT in Massachusetts. She later owned her own company doing inspections throughout New England for auto dealerships.



Melissa loved to read, knit and to go to the beach and on long drives with her beloved children. Those who knew Melissa knew she had a great sense of humor which was on display until her last days. Thank you to all of her family and friends that reached out and were instrumental in her life up until the end.



Melissa was a loved mother, daughter and sister, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Christopher; parents, Martha and Jim Kelley of Mt. Dora, Fla., formerly of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; sisters, Anne Kelley Hallowell (Steven) of Winter Park, Fla., and Sarah Kelley Marshall (Eric) of Winter Park, Fla.; brother, Steven Kelley (Dawn) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; as well as nieces Caroline and Casey Kelley, Grace and Emily Marshall, and nephews, Jack Kelley, Bill and Jim Fray and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held this summer for family and friends in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.



Melissa's family wish to thank our many family members and friends for their loving support during her illness.



We also wish to acknowledge and express our gratitude to the dedicated, compassionate and able staff at VITAS HEALTH CARE of Orange and Lake Counties in Florida and ask that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made in



Melissa's name to:



Vitas



2201 Lucien Way



Maitland, FL 32751







WINTER PARK, Fla. - Melissa Kelley Obesky, died peacefully surrounded by her children, parents and siblings on May 2, 2019, after a well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 5, 1962, Melissa and her family lived in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where she attended school, graduating from Catherine McAuley High School, class of 1980, and Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. She worked for Putnam Investments in Boston for many years as an advisor and later in life pursued her passion for helping others and became an EMT in Massachusetts. She later owned her own company doing inspections throughout New England for auto dealerships.Melissa loved to read, knit and to go to the beach and on long drives with her beloved children. Those who knew Melissa knew she had a great sense of humor which was on display until her last days. Thank you to all of her family and friends that reached out and were instrumental in her life up until the end.Melissa was a loved mother, daughter and sister, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Christopher; parents, Martha and Jim Kelley of Mt. Dora, Fla., formerly of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; sisters, Anne Kelley Hallowell (Steven) of Winter Park, Fla., and Sarah Kelley Marshall (Eric) of Winter Park, Fla.; brother, Steven Kelley (Dawn) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; as well as nieces Caroline and Casey Kelley, Grace and Emily Marshall, and nephews, Jack Kelley, Bill and Jim Fray and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held this summer for family and friends in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.Melissa's family wish to thank our many family members and friends for their loving support during her illness.We also wish to acknowledge and express our gratitude to the dedicated, compassionate and able staff at VITAS HEALTH CARE of Orange and Lake Counties in Florida and ask that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made inMelissa's name to:Vitas2201 Lucien WayMaitland, FL 32751 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com