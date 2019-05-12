WINTER PARK, Fla. - Melissa Kelley Obesky, died peacefully surrounded by her children, parents and siblings on May 2, 2019, after a well-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 5, 1962, Melissa and her family lived in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, where she attended school, graduating from Catherine McAuley High School, class of 1980, and Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. She worked for Putnam Investments in Boston for many years as an advisor and later in life pursued her passion for helping others and became an EMT in Massachusetts. She later owned her own company doing inspections throughout New England for auto dealerships.
Melissa loved to read, knit and to go to the beach and on long drives with her beloved children. Those who knew Melissa knew she had a great sense of humor which was on display until her last days. Thank you to all of her family and friends that reached out and were instrumental in her life up until the end.
Melissa was a loved mother, daughter and sister, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth and Christopher; parents, Martha and Jim Kelley of Mt. Dora, Fla., formerly of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; sisters, Anne Kelley Hallowell (Steven) of Winter Park, Fla., and Sarah Kelley Marshall (Eric) of Winter Park, Fla.; brother, Steven Kelley (Dawn) of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; as well as nieces Caroline and Casey Kelley, Grace and Emily Marshall, and nephews, Jack Kelley, Bill and Jim Fray and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A private memorial service will be held this summer for family and friends in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.
Melissa's family wish to thank our many family members and friends for their loving support during her illness.
We also wish to acknowledge and express our gratitude to the dedicated, compassionate and able staff at VITAS HEALTH CARE of Orange and Lake Counties in Florida and ask that in lieu of flowers, any donations be made in
Melissa's name to:
Vitas
2201 Lucien Way
Maitland, FL 32751
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019