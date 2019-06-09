Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melanie Kaye Molloy. View Sign Obituary

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, Melanie Kaye Molloy, left this world far too soon, on March 11, 2019. Born in Prescott, Ariz., on June 16, 1987, to Duncan and Mary-Lou Molloy, Melanie grew up in Prescott Valley. She graduated from Bradshaw Mountain High School in 2005 and earned her Associate of Arts degree and Pharmacy Tech Certification at Yavapai College before finding her way to Maine. In the Portland area, she worked at Maine Medical Center as a Pharmacy Tech and then went on to work at MAC Jets. She met many wonderful friends in Maine. She moved back to Arizona in 2016, but left a piece of her heart back east. She dreamed of returning one day. In Prescott she worked for M & M Eye Institute and was employed at Amerita Infusion Services at the time of her passing.



Mel could light up any room with her stunning smile, contagious laughter, and striking blue eyes. She loved live music, the Diamondbacks, drawing, hiking, cold beer, and Maine, but most of all she loved her family and her friends fiercely. Her kind heart, fiery spirit, and gentle presence enchanted all who met her. She touched so many lives in the short time this world was blessed to have her in it, and it will never be the same.



Mel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doug and Jacque Molloy, and Frank and Lillian Krause; her uncle, Frank Krause; and her aunt, Carole Krause. She left behind her parents, Duncan and Mary-Lou; sister, Jami and brother-in-law, Mike Tiefenthaler; nephews, Skyler, Jett and Sebastian; aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.



A memorial service was held in Prescott Valley on March 17, as well as a celebration of life or as we like to say a "Mel-abration" on April 7, at Goldwater Lake in Prescott. The Portland "Mel-abration" will be held on June 16, which would have been Mel's 32nd birthday at 8 Lynda Road, from noon-4 p.m.



If you wish to make a donation in Melanie's honor, please consider giving to



The Epilepsy Foundation of Arizona



3620 N. 4th Ave, Rm 228



Phoenix, AZ 85013



www.epilepsyaz.org,



Arizona



www.arizona.wish.org



or Bikers Against Child Abuse (B.A.C.A.)



www.arizona.bacaworld.org/donations.







