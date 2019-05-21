LYMAN AND GREENVILLE - Mayah M.E. Smith, 80, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on Jan. 9, 1939, as Mary Ellen Drown to Eloise and Harold Drown, originally of Elliot, then settling in Lyman. Mayah graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1957 then attended college in Boston. She married in 1960, and raised three wonderful boys. While raising her sons, she taught swimming lessons at Kennebunk Pond, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader and an avid gardener. She had a deep love for the ocean and spent many hours beachcombing for sea glass and shells.
Once her sons were grown, Mayah became a licensed Massage and Reiki therapist, practicing out of her home in Bremen. She loved to travel and drove cross country with her cats, visiting with family and friends. Arizona was one of her favorite destinations. After traveling cross country, Mayah headed north and settled in Greenville to enjoy the lake life.
Mayah was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Eloise Drown, and her brother, Ralph Drown. She is survived by her three boys and their wives, David and Karen Lord of Alfred, Michael and Jennifer Lord of Lyman, and Steven and Angel Lord of Dayton; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Lary Funeral Home. Messages of condolence and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 21, 2019