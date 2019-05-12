Maxwell S. Farrington

Service Information
Kiley & Foley Funeral Service
299 Union St
Bangor, ME
04401
(207)-942-0392
Obituary

BANGOR & PORTLAND - Maxwell S. Farrington, 29, died unexpectedly in Bangor, on May 6, 2019.



Maxwell was born in Portland on June 6, 1989. He attended Bonnie Eagle High School and Scarborough High School. He had a love of the outdoors, animals, eccentric music, video games, and above all else, his family and friends. Maxwell had a giving heart and kind soul. He will be missed by all that knew him.



Maxwell is survived by mother, Laura Sawyer; father, John Farrington; stepfather, Matthew Sawyer and wife, Christina; siblings, Amber, Nathaniel, and Katelyn; grandparents, Art Hiscock, Patti Haskell, Dave and Patricia Sawyer, Carole Mosher, and Jim Farrington; many aunts, uncles, cousins; lifelong friends, Taylor Demille and Dalton Senosk. He was predeceased by his "Gee", Barbara Bayley Sawyer, and his favorite cat, Mouse.



A celebration of life will be held 2-6 p.m.,, Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Moose Lodge, 19 Spring St., Scarborough. Messages and memories may be shared with the family at kileyandfoley.com.



Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 299 Union St., Bangor.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 12, 2019
