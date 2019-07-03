BIDDEFORD - Maurice O. Bernard, 91, of Biddeford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Sunday evening on June 30, 2019, in Scarborough.He was born in Sanford on Oct. 17, 1927, the son of Roger and Diana (Fortier) Bernard. He was educated from Sanford schools.Maurice served his country in the Merchant Marines for several years. After the service, he married his wife Noella Binette on Nov. 20, 1948.Maurice was employed as a sales manager for 30 years for Delorge Baking Company / Cote Brothers "Sunbeam Bread". He later retired from Lepage Bakeries "Country Kitchen" after 10 years of service.His hobbies included golf and playing cribbage. Special memories were made with his friends socializing after a round of golf or over a hand of cribbage. He also enjoyed many winters in Siesta Key, Fla., with his wife, Noella.Most of all, Maurice loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them. His joy of living was a life lesson for all family members to cherish and we created wonderful memories that will remain in our hearts forever.He was predeceased by one sister, Rita Thibaudeau.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Noella Bernard; two children, Eileen Chenard and her husband, Kenneth, and James Bernard and his wife, Debra; two grandchildren, C.J. Bernard and his wife, Carrie, and their children, Levi and Liam, and Kristi Letarte and her husband, Nate and their children, Colton, Kason and Beckett. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews.Services are private.A special thank you to Nicole, Dannielle and Michelle of Beacon Hospice and Jamal and Brian and the team at Gosnell Hospice for their compassionate care of Maurice and the family.To view Maurice's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donations in Maurice's name to:Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 3, 2019