Service Information Cote Funeral Home 87 James St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-284-4464 Obituary

SACO - Maurice J. Menard, "Moe", 75, of Saco, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning on Father's Day, June 16, 2019.



He was born in Biddeford on July 6, 1943, son of the late Maurice "Duke" and Marie (Pineau) Menard.



Maurice married his beautiful wife Barbara McGarey on Nov. 23, 1963.



He grew up in Old Orchard Beach and was employed by the Saco Tanning Corporation for 17 years. In 1980, he went to Pratt Whitney for 21 years, retiring in 2001.



Moe had many interests. He enjoyed motorcycling, dancing, photography, videography and computers. He was a true New England sports fan, avid golfer in earlier years and he loved to bird watch.



Family was most important to Moe. He loved to watch his children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events throughout the years. His most favorite pastimes were shopping, going out to eat with his wife and friends, family gatherings, cookouts and holidays spent together. The family has created many wonderful memories, most of which he helped to capture from behind his lens, that they will cherish and hold on to forever. He will be sadly missed by many.



Mr. Menard was a parishioner of Good Shepard Parish.



He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Menard; three children, Kim M. Johnson and her husband, Dale, Shari Lambert and her husband, Keith, and Christine "Cricket" Menard and CJ Vose; nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Brady, Olivia, Charlotte, Nicholas, Samantha, Morgan, Andrew and Robert. He is also survived by one sister, Sandra Gagnon and her husband, John, and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting Hours will be from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at Most Holy Trinity Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Moe's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit



Moe's family also extends its heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful, caring and compassionate nurses and staff of the Cardiac Care Unit at Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



In lieu of flowers we suggest a gift to Hospice of Southern Maine. Gifts may be mailed to:



HSM



180 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074



or made online at



www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/give







