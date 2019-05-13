Matthew Robert Liming

Obituary

LIMINGTON - Matthew Robert Liming, 60, passed away on April 6, 2019.

He graduated from Lewiston High School. He was employed by Irving in Scarborough.

He loved classical music and was a proficient piano player. The family would always stop to listen when Matt found a piano and sat down to play. Among his other hobbies was the love of books. His favorites were old books pertaining to history.

Matthew had a gentle understanding of any stray or feral cat who found its way to his doorstep.

The family will miss his quiet humor and his presence at our family reunions.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy M. Liming; three brothers, and three sisters. He was predeceased by his father, George F. Liming.

