PORTLAND - Matthew James Pooler, 25, passed away unexpectedly, April 20, 2019, at home. He was born May 7, 1993, in Portland, the son of James C. Pooler and his wife, Lori, and Julie A. McPhail and significant other, Tom Cary.In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Cari Pooler and her significant other, Jarod Johnson, Jaylin, Karissa, Alex and Tyler. He is also survived by a niece and nephew, Jaycee and Cayn Johnson; his grandmother, Carol A. Jordan; and his significant other, Katie Wilson, along with many cousins and friends.He was predeceased by his sister, Jana L. Pooler and his grandmother, Lillian J. Pooler.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland, on Monday, April 29, at 10 a.m. Burial follows in the Brooklawn Cemetery, Portland.For a complete obituary, view Matthew's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 25, 2019