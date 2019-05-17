YORK - Mary W. Littlefield, 84, passed away at York Hospital on May 14, 2019, surrounded by family. Mary was born Aug. 6, 1934 in South Paris, to Lester and Elinor Webber. She married Richard H. Littlefield on Oct. 1, 1955. Mary loved Ogunquit and its residents, which inspired her to participate in several community organizations. Mary was head librarian at the Ogunquit Memorial Library for 29 years. She was a dedicated Rotarian and achieved the Paul Harris Fellow Award. She and her husband were honored in 2013 as Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year. Mary's remains will be donated to the Anatomical Donor Program, at the University of New England in Biddeford. Mary is survived by her husband, Richard; and daughter, Janette Kearns (Tim); grandchildren, Jeremy, Sean, Matthew and Joshua Kearns, Ryan Kerrigan and Jyoti Goodwin-Jones (Mike); three great-grandchildren; and lovable dog, Angel.Predeceased by daughter, Terri Littlefield; and sister, Frances McAfee.Thank you to the doctors at York Hospital for their dedication and kindness. Celebration of life gathering at 22 Highland Avenue, Ogunquit, Sunday, May 19, from 1-4 p.m. Donations may be made toOgunquit Memorial LibraryOgunquit Rotary Club orOgunquit Fire Co.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 17, 2019