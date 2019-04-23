|
|
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church
SCARBOROUGH - Mary W. Austin, 88, of Scarborough, died peacefully on April 20, 2019, at Scarborough Terrace.Mary was born on June 7, 1930, in Milton, Mass., the daughter of the late Jennie (McCarthy) Walsh and the late Robert Walsh, and sister to Pauline. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Austin; her son, John W. Austin of Saco; and her daughters, Elisabeth C. Austin of Scarborough and Julie Austin of Milton, Mass; and her brothers-in-law, George Austin and Thornton Austin. Mary is survived by her beloved daughters, Moira Peterson and her husband, David, of Wrentham, Mass., Jenness Austin Whitaker and her husband, David, of Scarborough; her daughter-in-law, Beth Reeves Austin of Saco; her adored grandchildren, Reeve, Kylemore, Caitlin, Marin and Cullen; her sister-in-law, Madeline Austin; her niece and nephew, Edward Austin and his fiancée, Patricia Neals, and his daughter, Vanessa and son, Brian, Gretchen DiNanno, and her husband, James, and their sons, James, and his wife Liz, and Robert.Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother, cherished aunt and an amazing friend. She grew up in Milton, Mass., attending high school at Jeanne D'Arc Academy, graduating in 1946 at the age of 16 and fluent in French. After graduating from Emmanuel College, Mary taught elementary school in Weymouth, Mass. She met the love of her life, Robert, raising her family in Dedham and then Milton, Mass., where she developed lifelong friendships and volunteered countless hours to the community and church organizations. It was during her time in Milton that Mary established a long and successful career managing a staffing company in Providence, R.I. Early in their marriage, Mary and Robert lived in Augusta where their son, John, was born. Upon retirement, Mary returned to Maine with Robert, where she cherished this time creating wonderful memories, including cooking Sunday dinners for her family, boating on Moosehead Lake and going for long rides up the coast.Mary had incredible strength of character, always expressing the importance of faith, family and friends. She had an adventurous spirit who loved to travel, especially to Ireland, creating many beautiful memories with her family and friends. Mary was inquisitive, cheerful and always enthusiastic, finding great joy in meeting new people, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing stories over a cup of tea.There will be a funeral mass to celebrate Mary's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. For further information, please go to www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.Mary's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of the Rose Garden and the entire Scarborough Terrace family for their many years of love, care and compassion shown to Mary, and for making such a joyful home for her over the past five years.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Camp Sunshinewww.campsunshine.org35 Acadia Rd.Casco, ME 04015
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019
