Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church 150 Black Point Rd. Scarborough , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Mary W. Austin, 88, of Scarborough, died peacefully on April 20, 2019, at Scarborough Terrace.Mary was born on June 7, 1930, in Milton, Mass., the daughter of the late Jennie (McCarthy) Walsh and the late Robert Walsh, and sister to Pauline. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Austin; her son, John W. Austin of Saco; and her daughters, Elisabeth C. Austin of Scarborough and Julie Austin of Milton, Mass; and her brothers-in-law, George Austin and Thornton Austin. Mary is survived by her beloved daughters, Moira Peterson and her husband, David, of Wrentham, Mass., Jenness Austin Whitaker and her husband, David, of Scarborough; her daughter-in-law, Beth Reeves Austin of Saco; her adored grandchildren, Reeve, Kylemore, Caitlin, Marin and Cullen; her sister-in-law, Madeline Austin; her niece and nephew, Edward Austin and his fiancée, Patricia Neals, and his daughter, Vanessa and son, Brian, Gretchen DiNanno, and her husband, James, and their sons, James, and his wife Liz, and Robert.Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother, cherished aunt and an amazing friend. She grew up in Milton, Mass., attending high school at Jeanne D'Arc Academy, graduating in 1946 at the age of 16 and fluent in French. After graduating from Emmanuel College, Mary taught elementary school in Weymouth, Mass. She met the love of her life, Robert, raising her family in Dedham and then Milton, Mass., where she developed lifelong friendships and volunteered countless hours to the community and church organizations. It was during her time in Milton that Mary established a long and successful career managing a staffing company in Providence, R.I. Early in their marriage, Mary and Robert lived in Augusta where their son, John, was born. Upon retirement, Mary returned to Maine with Robert, where she cherished this time creating wonderful memories, including cooking Sunday dinners for her family, boating on Moosehead Lake and going for long rides up the coast.Mary had incredible strength of character, always expressing the importance of faith, family and friends. She had an adventurous spirit who loved to travel, especially to Ireland, creating many beautiful memories with her family and friends. Mary was inquisitive, cheerful and always enthusiastic, finding great joy in meeting new people, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing stories over a cup of tea.There will be a funeral mass to celebrate Mary's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. For further information, please go to







SCARBOROUGH - Mary W. Austin, 88, of Scarborough, died peacefully on April 20, 2019, at Scarborough Terrace.Mary was born on June 7, 1930, in Milton, Mass., the daughter of the late Jennie (McCarthy) Walsh and the late Robert Walsh, and sister to Pauline. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Austin; her son, John W. Austin of Saco; and her daughters, Elisabeth C. Austin of Scarborough and Julie Austin of Milton, Mass; and her brothers-in-law, George Austin and Thornton Austin. Mary is survived by her beloved daughters, Moira Peterson and her husband, David, of Wrentham, Mass., Jenness Austin Whitaker and her husband, David, of Scarborough; her daughter-in-law, Beth Reeves Austin of Saco; her adored grandchildren, Reeve, Kylemore, Caitlin, Marin and Cullen; her sister-in-law, Madeline Austin; her niece and nephew, Edward Austin and his fiancée, Patricia Neals, and his daughter, Vanessa and son, Brian, Gretchen DiNanno, and her husband, James, and their sons, James, and his wife Liz, and Robert.Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother, cherished aunt and an amazing friend. She grew up in Milton, Mass., attending high school at Jeanne D'Arc Academy, graduating in 1946 at the age of 16 and fluent in French. After graduating from Emmanuel College, Mary taught elementary school in Weymouth, Mass. She met the love of her life, Robert, raising her family in Dedham and then Milton, Mass., where she developed lifelong friendships and volunteered countless hours to the community and church organizations. It was during her time in Milton that Mary established a long and successful career managing a staffing company in Providence, R.I. Early in their marriage, Mary and Robert lived in Augusta where their son, John, was born. Upon retirement, Mary returned to Maine with Robert, where she cherished this time creating wonderful memories, including cooking Sunday dinners for her family, boating on Moosehead Lake and going for long rides up the coast.Mary had incredible strength of character, always expressing the importance of faith, family and friends. She had an adventurous spirit who loved to travel, especially to Ireland, creating many beautiful memories with her family and friends. Mary was inquisitive, cheerful and always enthusiastic, finding great joy in meeting new people, spending time with her grandchildren and sharing stories over a cup of tea.There will be a funeral mass to celebrate Mary's life on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough. For further information, please go to www.hobbsfuneralhome.com .Mary's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff of the Rose Garden and the entire Scarborough Terrace family for their many years of love, care and compassion shown to Mary, and for making such a joyful home for her over the past five years.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to:Camp Sunshinewww.campsunshine.org 35 Acadia Rd.Ca sco, ME 04015 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com