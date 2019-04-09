Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Mary Spalding Marsters, 73, of Portland, Maine, died suddenly of natural causes Monday, April 1, 2019, in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, during a cruise with her husband, Sandy, aboard their beloved sailboat, Skye.



Sandy and Mary celebrated their 37th anniversary on Feb. 14.



Mary's bright smile and wonderful laugh will be missed by all who knew her, particularly her daughters, Maddie Spalding of Portland, Maine, Meghan Spalding of Cumberland, and Morgan Murphy of Falmouth; her stepchildren, Sage Marsters of Jamaica Plain, Mass. and Jeremy Marsters of Kennebunkport, Maine; and her beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Teddy, Chloe, Frankie and Lewis; and her great-granddaughter, Luna.



She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members, and her many wonderful friends and neighbors.



Mary was predeceased by her parents, Edward Sr. and Bertha Spalding, and her brothers, Edward Jr. and Loring.



She was born June 10, 1946, in Hanover, N.H., and spent her summers in Kennebunkport, Maine, where she later lived and raised her family. She owned a summer cottage in Harpswell.



Mary attended Oak Grove School,



The majority of her career was spent at Caring Unlimited in Sanford, Maine, where as court advocate she helped many women escape and recover from abusive relationships. She approached her work with deep compassion and professionalism and was well-respected in the courtrooms of Southern Maine.



She was a woman of unlimited talent and wide-ranging interests. Her week began religiously with the New York Times crossword, which was quickly dispatched, and went from there to grandchild care, to gardening, to tennis, sailing or skiing, depending on the season. She was a voracious reader. She could master any craft instantly and was deeply creative.



Though it was always difficult to pry her away from family and gardens, she loved to travel. With her husband, she sailed extensively in Florida and the Caribbean, including a treasured year circumnavigating the eastern Caribbean.



She was gracious and generous, lavishing gifts on family and friends no matter what the occasion, and distributing many dozens of homemade cookies at Christmas time.



Mary was also very modest and would not have liked several of these paragraphs at all.



Her remarkable life will be celebrated June 8, in Portland. Details have not been completed.







