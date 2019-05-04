Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Scott Taylor. View Sign Service Information Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 (207)-459-7110 Obituary

LYMAN & GORHAM - Mary Scott Taylor, 83, died on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, with her family at her bedside surrounding her with song and love. She was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., the only daughter of Royal Scott and Mary Justin Corning. Mary missed her husband of 56 years, Wilfred "Bill" F. Taylor, and is survived by their six children: Robert Scott Taylor, Marylu Taylor, Kenneth Allan Taylor, Kathryn Taylor Werneke, Susan Lachance, and Joanne Taylor deKay, and their partners; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her therapy dog, Ernest Hemingway. Family was paramount to Mary and extended beyond blood. She was a mother to many and was a leader of youth groups on Cape Cod and in southern Maine over decades. Mary was a lifelong learner and inspired others to follow their dreams. She attended Becker Junior College before raising a family, returning to school later in life to earn her Dietary Manager, CNA, and medication Aide certifications. She served as bookkeeper for Bill's civil engineering businesses, and in retirement retrained as a work-camper administrative assistant. Mary was a fierce advocate for water conservation and the rights of nature. She volunteered for and supported efforts by the Saco River Corridor Commission, Francis Small Heritage Trust, and Food and Water Watch. Mary's faith was strong; she was an active member of the UCC church. She loved to sing and listen to music, especially music that made her dance. Her love of horses and her community of horsey friends crossed many state lines. She was an avid reader of nonfiction and current events, enjoyed camping and traveling, and had a green thumb for gardening. Mary was a hospice volunteer in both Maine and Florida. She and her family are grateful for the personal services and care of Beacon Hospice, the staff at the Gorham House, and Dr. Joseph R.D. deKay who balanced the roles of son-in-law and physician with grace and dignity. The Taylor family will hold a celebration of Mary's life at Alfred Parish Church later this summer. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







