Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
Prayer Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
SCARBOROUGH - Mary R. (Caiazzo) Fasulo, 95, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.
Mary was born on Jan. 25, 1924, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Orsola (Rega) Caiazzo. She grew up in the Little Italy of Portland, on Middle Street. She attended Cathedral Grammar School. After school Mary met Albert Fasulo at a wedding at the Columbia Club, the two started dating and after Albert came back from serving in the military, they married on June 23, 1946, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Portland. The two shared 54 years of marriage. In 1974, Albert and Mary started Al's Variety on Pleasant Hill Road. It's is still in the family today, known as Al's in Scarborough.
She will be remembered as the most wonderful mother. She instilled her careful organization and love of Italian food in her children and grandchildren. Her family fondly remembers Sunday dinners they shared with her after morning Mass. She was a devout communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Even when Mary moved to Atria in Scarborough, Mary regularly attended Mass. While at Atria, Mary enjoyed playing bingo and dancing to the music.
Mary's family would like thank the staff at Atria of Scarborough and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care they gave to Mary.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Albert Fasulo; and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Smith and her husband Larry of Scarborough; two sons, Philip Fasulo and his wife Sharon, and Thomas Fasulo, all of South Portland; three sisters, Dolores Nelson or Portland, Ursula Carver of Scarborough, Patricia Ross of Westbrook; a brother, Anthony Caiazzo of Portland; four grandchildren, Jeff Smith and his wife Philamena, and Brian Smith and his wife Anngela, Sheri and Mark Fasulo; and three great- grandchildren, Abigail and Gabriel Smith, and Thomas Pinkham.
Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held on from 9:00-10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at the Conroy Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with prayers to immediately follow in the Chapel. Following the prayers, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Maximillian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
To view Mary's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the;
Gosnell Memorial
Hospice House
180 US Route 1 STE 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019
