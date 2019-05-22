Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary R. (Caiazzo) Fasulo. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Prayer Service 10:15 AM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Maximillian Kolbe 150 Black Point Rd Scarborough , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Mary R. (Caiazzo) Fasulo, 95, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



Mary was born on Jan. 25, 1924, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Orsola (Rega) Caiazzo. She grew up in the Little Italy of Portland, on Middle Street. She attended Cathedral Grammar School. After school Mary met Albert Fasulo at a wedding at the Columbia Club, the two started dating and after Albert came back from serving in the military, they married on June 23, 1946, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Portland. The two shared 54 years of marriage. In 1974, Albert and Mary started Al's Variety on Pleasant Hill Road. It's is still in the family today, known as Al's in Scarborough.



She will be remembered as the most wonderful mother. She instilled her careful organization and love of Italian food in her children and grandchildren. Her family fondly remembers Sunday dinners they shared with her after morning Mass. She was a devout communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Even when Mary moved to Atria in Scarborough, Mary regularly attended Mass. While at Atria, Mary enjoyed playing bingo and dancing to the music.



Mary's family would like thank the staff at Atria of Scarborough and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care they gave to Mary.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, Albert Fasulo; and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Donna



Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held on from 9:00-10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at the Conroy Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with prayers to immediately follow in the Chapel. Following the prayers, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Maximillian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.



To view Mary's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the;



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



180 US Route 1 STE 1



Scarborough, ME 04074







SCARBOROUGH - Mary R. (Caiazzo) Fasulo, 95, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Mary was born on Jan. 25, 1924, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Orsola (Rega) Caiazzo. She grew up in the Little Italy of Portland, on Middle Street. She attended Cathedral Grammar School. After school Mary met Albert Fasulo at a wedding at the Columbia Club, the two started dating and after Albert came back from serving in the military, they married on June 23, 1946, at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Portland. The two shared 54 years of marriage. In 1974, Albert and Mary started Al's Variety on Pleasant Hill Road. It's is still in the family today, known as Al's in Scarborough.She will be remembered as the most wonderful mother. She instilled her careful organization and love of Italian food in her children and grandchildren. Her family fondly remembers Sunday dinners they shared with her after morning Mass. She was a devout communicant of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Even when Mary moved to Atria in Scarborough, Mary regularly attended Mass. While at Atria, Mary enjoyed playing bingo and dancing to the music.Mary's family would like thank the staff at Atria of Scarborough and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their kind and compassionate care they gave to Mary.Mary was predeceased by her husband, Albert Fasulo; and seven siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Smith and her husband Larry of Scarborough; two sons, Philip Fasulo and his wife Sharon, and Thomas Fasulo, all of South Portland; three sisters, Dolores Nelson or Portland, Ursula Carver of Scarborough, Patricia Ross of Westbrook; a brother, Anthony Caiazzo of Portland; four grandchildren, Jeff Smith and his wife Philamena, and Brian Smith and his wife Anngela, Sheri and Mark Fasulo; and three great- grandchildren, Abigail and Gabriel Smith, and Thomas Pinkham.Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held on from 9:00-10:15 a.m. on Friday, May 24, at the Conroy Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, with prayers to immediately follow in the Chapel. Following the prayers, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Maximillian Kolbe, 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.To view Mary's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the;Gosnell MemorialHospice House180 US Route 1 STE 1Scarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com