Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Pfeifer. View Sign Obituary





She is survived by her brother Thomas P. Carroll, and her nieces and nephews, Joseph C. Carroll Jr. and his wife Susan, David Carroll and his wife Nancy, LuAnn Stack and her husband Gary, Mary Perry and Martha Haley and her companion Rick. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents Mary B. Carroll and Thomas F. Carroll; her husband Louis Pfeifer; two brothers James and Joseph Carroll and her sister Gertrude (Trudy) Keleman-Jones.



She enjoyed socializing with her good friends in Golf Lakes Estates, Bradenton, Fla. Her favorite pastimes included: knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling and collecting antiques. She belonged to the Elks, VFW, Women of Foreign Wars, American Legion and St Patricks Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing in the choir in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and with the Harmony Notes in Bradenton, Fla.



During WWII, she was a welder at Todd- Bath Shipyard in South Portland, Maine.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be



made to the:



Lighthouse Vision



Loss Center



7318 N. Tamiami Trail



Sarasota, FL. 34243



941-359-1404







BRADENTON, Fla. - Mary passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Fla. with her family at her side. She was 96 years old. She was born on Oct. 20, 1922.She is survived by her brother Thomas P. Carroll, and her nieces and nephews, Joseph C. Carroll Jr. and his wife Susan, David Carroll and his wife Nancy, LuAnn Stack and her husband Gary, Mary Perry and Martha Haley and her companion Rick. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents Mary B. Carroll and Thomas F. Carroll; her husband Louis Pfeifer; two brothers James and Joseph Carroll and her sister Gertrude (Trudy) Keleman-Jones.She enjoyed socializing with her good friends in Golf Lakes Estates, Bradenton, Fla. Her favorite pastimes included: knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling and collecting antiques. She belonged to the Elks, VFW, Women of Foreign Wars, American Legion and St Patricks Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing in the choir in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and with the Harmony Notes in Bradenton, Fla.During WWII, she was a welder at Todd- Bath Shipyard in South Portland, Maine.In lieu of flowers,donations may bemade to the:Lighthouse VisionLoss Center7318 N. Tamiami TrailSarasota, FL. 34243941-359-1404 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com