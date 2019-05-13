BRADENTON, Fla. - Mary passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice, Bradenton, Fla. with her family at her side. She was 96 years old. She was born on Oct. 20, 1922.
She is survived by her brother Thomas P. Carroll, and her nieces and nephews, Joseph C. Carroll Jr. and his wife Susan, David Carroll and his wife Nancy, LuAnn Stack and her husband Gary, Mary Perry and Martha Haley and her companion Rick. She is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents Mary B. Carroll and Thomas F. Carroll; her husband Louis Pfeifer; two brothers James and Joseph Carroll and her sister Gertrude (Trudy) Keleman-Jones.
She enjoyed socializing with her good friends in Golf Lakes Estates, Bradenton, Fla. Her favorite pastimes included: knitting, sewing, cooking, traveling and collecting antiques. She belonged to the Elks, VFW, Women of Foreign Wars, American Legion and St Patricks Church in Seneca Falls, N.Y. She had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed singing in the choir in Seneca Falls, N.Y. and with the Harmony Notes in Bradenton, Fla.
During WWII, she was a welder at Todd- Bath Shipyard in South Portland, Maine.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be
made to the:
Lighthouse Vision
Loss Center
7318 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL. 34243
941-359-1404
