SACO - Mary Morsey was born Jan. 30, 1925 to Sam and Barbara Stroumbas in Saco, the daughter of proud Greek immigrants. She grew up alongside her older sister, Freda, and younger brother, Peter, in Old Orchard Beach, and worked at the family business, a restaurant and bar called The Victory Grill which later became The Sandbar. As a young woman, she loved dancing on the pier to the big band jazz artists that visited and fondly recalled such memories later in life.



After graduating from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1944, Mary worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph Company as an operator. She was very involved in the Greek Church and community and became a founding member of the Maine chapter of the Daughters of Penelope. She was also a vibrant member of the Saint Fotini Ladies Society.



In 1950, Mary married Teddy Morsey, a businessman, with whom she owned and operated The Sandbar. Mary could have a good conversation with anyone, and loved meeting and connecting with the diverse community of locals and tourists that made up The Sandbar's patronage. In 1960, Mary and Teddy Morsey welcomed a son, Anthony. In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Mary was a wonderful sister, grandmother, and aunt who hosted warm family gatherings for decades.



Mary was a prolific knitter and artist, and made needle points and pen and ink drawings. She was proud to work as a teacher's aide in Old Orchard Beach public schools, and worked as a receptionist at the University of New England in Biddeford, where she was a friend to many students and professors.



Mary was active in the Greek Church throughout her life, helping to organize, promote, and cook for St. Demetrios Church's Greek Festival every summer. With her sister Freda, Mary was a member of "The Knitwits," a women's knitting and social group that met regularly for over 30 years. She loved cooking, knit countless clothes and afghans for family and friends, and donated handmade baby hats to infants at Southern Maine Medical Center. Family members recall Mary for her generosity, wit, love of history and storytelling, cooking, art, fashion, and dedication to her community.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, Teddy, in January of 2007.



She is survived by her son, Anthony Morsey and his wife Lisa; two grandchildren, Alexander and Olivia Morsey. She is also survived by nieces, Barbara McAllister, Donna Ridley, Mary Schroeder, Dorothy Bouchard, Stacey Laman and nephew, Sam Stroumbas; and great-nieces and great-nephews Nick and Alexis Schroeder, James Stroumbas, Hannah and Zoe Stroumbas.



Mary spent her last years at The Wardwell in Saco, where she enjoyed the company of friends, art activities, and bingo. The family wishes to thank the extraordinary Wardwell staff as well as Andrea at Compassus for their support.



Visitation will be held at Cote's Funeral Home Chapel in Saco from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 6. The Funeral Service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on Bradley Street in Saco at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 7. Burial will follow in St. Demetrios Cemetery in Biddeford.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to



The Wardwell in Saco.







