Mary's life was lived focusing on her home, family, and her job at Sebago Moc, Inc. on Lincoln St. in Westbtook where she was a hard-working, loyal employee for over 22 years. Prior to Sebago Moc, Mary was employed at the Westbrook Spinning Mill on Bridge Street. She and her husband Francis spent many years in their "Mill House" home overlooking the Presumpscot river on Brown Street that was purchased from the S. D. Warren Paper Mill, where Francis was employed.



Mary enjoyed planting tulips and other types of flowering plants in her garden and also had a large grape vine started from a cutting that was given to her. Over the years, Mary made large batches of grape jelly from that vine, supplying family and friends each year. She loved doing projects for her home and family, including sewing clothes and knitting mittens donated to local schools.



She and Francis were avid musicians, playing the guitar together for family and friends, as well as playing at local events with friends. It was not unusual to find them holding a "jam session" at the family campground in New Hampshire, to the delight of the campers. Mary also played cards with a group of her friends, which was the highlight of her week for many years while living at Presumpscot Commons in Westbrook. Mary was one of the original tenants at Presumpscot Commons after its renovation into an apartment complex from the old Westbrook High School.



Mary was predeceased by her husband Francis of 50 years; her daughter, Constance Ann McIntyre; and all of her eight siblings.



She is survived by her daughters, Debra Elizabeth Penney of Limington, and Mary Elaine Furge of Brewer, and her son, Stephen Edward Eldridge of Sanford and his wife Lindah of Sanford; her grandchildren, Kristopher, Natalie, Mary Delight, April Lynn, Jennifer, Daniel, Evangeline, Stephen Jr., Barbara, Andrea, and Debby; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.



A graveside committal service will be held at a later date in Woodlawn Cemetery in Westbrook. Arrangements are under the care of the Westbrook chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee.



