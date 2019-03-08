Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GORHAM - Mary Louise Jordan, 72, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Portland, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.



She was born on Nov. 9, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Milfred "Ken" Keniston and Mary Dreyer Keniston. When she was young, she, her father and brother moved to Maine where she was raised with her dad and stepmother, Carolyn Elizabeth "Lib" Keniston. She attended Deering schools where she enjoyed one of her first loves, music, and participated in marching band. She was first chair flutist/piccolo, played the piano/organ by ear and was chosen to play under Arthur Fielder for one performance.



After high school, she attended college in Boston and later married and had two children. In 1976, she remarried Bruce A. Jordan and had added another child to the family. She worked at J.E. Gould for many years and then worked in various stores in sales/service. Her positive nature made her friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed roller skating, being on the "go" and was always ready for an adventure. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and always made anyone she met feel special.



In the last years of her life, she made special trips to Gorham Police Department, Town Office, Hannaford Pharmacy and Pizza Time of Westbrook with cookies made from scratch/love. She said it made her day to "bring them a smile". She did just that. She was grateful for her close friends that she considered family: Susan Wernig Allen and her family and Carole Ireland, along with so many others.



She is predeceased by her father, Ken Keniston; her brother, William Keniston and Carolyn "Lib" Keniston.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce A. Jordan of Gorham; her children, Debra Rossi and husband, Joe of Windham, Michael D. Jarrett of Portland and Christopher B. Jordan and wife, Valorie of South Portland; grandchildren, Michael D. Jarrett II, Maria Buck and James DuEst.



At Mary's request, there will not be a funeral service but you may leave online condolences/messages at



A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Maine Cancer Foundation or Gosnell Hospital.







GORHAM - Mary Louise Jordan, 72, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Portland, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.She was born on Nov. 9, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Milfred "Ken" Keniston and Mary Dreyer Keniston. When she was young, she, her father and brother moved to Maine where she was raised with her dad and stepmother, Carolyn Elizabeth "Lib" Keniston. She attended Deering schools where she enjoyed one of her first loves, music, and participated in marching band. She was first chair flutist/piccolo, played the piano/organ by ear and was chosen to play under Arthur Fielder for one performance.After high school, she attended college in Boston and later married and had two children. In 1976, she remarried Bruce A. Jordan and had added another child to the family. She worked at J.E. Gould for many years and then worked in various stores in sales/service. Her positive nature made her friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed roller skating, being on the "go" and was always ready for an adventure. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and always made anyone she met feel special.In the last years of her life, she made special trips to Gorham Police Department, Town Office, Hannaford Pharmacy and Pizza Time of Westbrook with cookies made from scratch/love. She said it made her day to "bring them a smile". She did just that. She was grateful for her close friends that she considered family: Susan Wernig Allen and her family and Carole Ireland, along with so many others.She is predeceased by her father, Ken Keniston; her brother, William Keniston and Carolyn "Lib" Keniston.She is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce A. Jordan of Gorham; her children, Debra Rossi and husband, Joe of Windham, Michael D. Jarrett of Portland and Christopher B. Jordan and wife, Valorie of South Portland; grandchildren, Michael D. Jarrett II, Maria Buck and James DuEst.At Mary's request, there will not be a funeral service but you may leave online condolences/messages at www.mainefuneral.com courtesy of Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Maine Cancer Foundation or Gosnell Hospital. Funeral Home Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service

498 Long Plains Rd

Buxton , ME 04093

(207) 929-3723 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com