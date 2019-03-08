GORHAM - Mary Louise Jordan, 72, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Portland, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.
She was born on Nov. 9, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Milfred "Ken" Keniston and Mary Dreyer Keniston. When she was young, she, her father and brother moved to Maine where she was raised with her dad and stepmother, Carolyn Elizabeth "Lib" Keniston. She attended Deering schools where she enjoyed one of her first loves, music, and participated in marching band. She was first chair flutist/piccolo, played the piano/organ by ear and was chosen to play under Arthur Fielder for one performance.
After high school, she attended college in Boston and later married and had two children. In 1976, she remarried Bruce A. Jordan and had added another child to the family. She worked at J.E. Gould for many years and then worked in various stores in sales/service. Her positive nature made her friends everywhere she went. She enjoyed roller skating, being on the "go" and was always ready for an adventure. She never missed a birthday or special occasion and always made anyone she met feel special.
In the last years of her life, she made special trips to Gorham Police Department, Town Office, Hannaford Pharmacy and Pizza Time of Westbrook with cookies made from scratch/love. She said it made her day to "bring them a smile". She did just that. She was grateful for her close friends that she considered family: Susan Wernig Allen and her family and Carole Ireland, along with so many others.
She is predeceased by her father, Ken Keniston; her brother, William Keniston and Carolyn "Lib" Keniston.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Bruce A. Jordan of Gorham; her children, Debra Rossi and husband, Joe of Windham, Michael D. Jarrett of Portland and Christopher B. Jordan and wife, Valorie of South Portland; grandchildren, Michael D. Jarrett II, Maria Buck and James DuEst.
At Mary's request, there will not be a funeral service but you may leave online condolences/messages at www.mainefuneral.com courtesy of Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Maine Cancer Foundation or Gosnell Hospital.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 8, 2019