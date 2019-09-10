Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Dunn. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Obituary

YARMOUTH - Mary L. Dunn, 92, passed away peacefully Sept. 7, 2019, in Yarmouth with her family by her side. She was born in Portland, March 26, 1927, the daughter of George Abbott and Edna (Marston) Lombard. She graduated North Yarmouth Academy in 1945, and continued onto art school in Boston, Mass. Mary returned to Yarmouth, where she married her high school sweetheart, Oren W. Dunn. Mary was very involved in the town of Yarmouth. She was the past president of the Yarmouth Historical Society. Mary also was a member of the Mayflower Society, the Village Improvement Society and the Fortnightly Club. Mary could always be found boating on Casco Bay with family and friends or enjoying time at the cottage at Princess Point. Mary's green thumb and love for flowers showed in her beautiful flower gardens surrounding her home. She enjoyed attending flower shows and visiting nurseries in the spring to select the best flowers for her gardens. She loved to travel with family and friends to places such as New York City, Florida, Mexico, Europe, including London, and Holland to see the tulips. Mary was predeceased by her husband, Oren W. Dunn of 48 years. She is survived by her four children, Thomas and wife, Dorothy Allen, Alan and wife, Trudy, Diane and husband, Jeff Harthun, Debra and husband, Richard Hopkins. Mary had eight grandchildren, Todd, Wendy, Peter, Timothy, Ernest, Keith, Ryan and Jennifer. Mary had 10 great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Natalia, Desiree, Scarlett, Jackson, Whitney, Noah, Keaton, Clara and Dagen. Her life was filled with great laughter and love for all of her family and friends. She always made people feel special. Her laugh and beautiful smile will be missed. A special thank you to the staff at Bay Square for taking great care of our mom. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday September 13, from 4 p.m - 7 p.m at Lindquist Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 14, 1-2 p.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home. A private burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.Donations may be made to the Yarmouth History Center, Yarmouth, Maine in memory of Mary Dunn.







