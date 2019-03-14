SOUTH PORTLAND - Mary L. Carrigan, 89, formerly of Little Road, Portland, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the South Portland Nursing Home.
Mary was born on Aug. 6, 1929, in Boston, the daughter of the late James and Loretta (McCormack) McMullen. She grew up and attended local schools in Jamaica Plain and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. In 1957, Mary married Robert Carrigan and the two moved to Walpole, Mass. to raise their family. Mary worked as a teacher's aid in the Walpole School System for 40 years.
In her free time, Mary enjoyed dancing with her husband, reading, volunteering at St. Joseph's School, and visiting family at Prince Edward Island, Canada. Mary was a member of various charitable organizations club including the Woman's Axillary at St. Joseph's Church. She was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Walpole for many years until she moved to Little Road, after Robert passed in 2007.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Carrigan; and a brother, Daniel McMullen.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert Carrigan and his wife, Joyce of Sandwich, Mass., Daniel Carrigan of South Portland and his wife, Lori; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours for family members will be between 12-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date in Canada. To view Mary's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
