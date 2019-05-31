Guest Book View Sign Obituary

DAYTON - Mary L. Brown, 73, of Brown Drive passed away Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the Greenwood Center in Sanford. She was born in Norway, Nov. 24, 1945, the daughter of Ezra and Estella Eaton Barnes. She moved to Portland at a young age and graduated from Deering High School. Mary was employed at Corning and the Pine Point Manor. She later did bookkeeping for the Biddeford Animal Clinic, the Fryeburg Fair and the Ossipee Valley Fair.Mary was also involved with the York County Beef Club and was a 4-H leader. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Elwood Brown of Dayton; a son, Scott Brown of Dayton and wife, Susan; a sister, Betty Walker of Windham and husband, Dick; and two grandchildren, Christopher and Katherine. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Goodwins Mills Cemetery in Dayton. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home are entrusted with her arrangements. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in her memory please consider the Animal Welfare Society of West Kennebunk P.O. Box 43 West Kennebunk ME 04094







