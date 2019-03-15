SOUTH PORTLAND - Mary Jo Skofield, 52, passed away on March 8, 2019.
She was born in Boston on Sept. 28, 1966, a child of Preston and Joanne (Costello) Skofield.
Mary Jo is survived by her life partner, Tom Rand of South Portland; daughter, Megan Bissell of California; mother, Joanne Skofield of York; brother, Ken Skofield of Milton, N.H.; grandson, Skyler Bissell of California; niece, Shelby Skofield of Florida, nephew, Spencer Skofield of Milton, N.H.; and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday March 20, at 11 a.m., at St. Christopher's Church in York, Maine.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com.
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 15, 2019