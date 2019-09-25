Mary Jane (McDonough) Noyes (1931 - 2019)
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Anthony's Church
268 Brown Street
Westbrook., ME
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
WESTBROOK - Mary Jane died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She was born in Brighton, Mass. on August 15, 1931 to Thomas F. and Madeline F. (Fernald) McDonough.

Mary Jane was a 1949 graduate of Cathedral High School where she excelled in basketball and softball. She married her husband Malcolm on Sept. 24, 1952. They would have celebrated 67 years of marriage. We'll give it to her! Mary Jane and Malcolm made their homes up the eastern seaboard, finally settling in Westbrook in 1961. Mary Jane operated her own cake decorating business and many have enjoyed her birthday, graduation, celebrations and wedding cakes. She was fondly known as The Cake Lady.

She was a beautiful soul and she loved unconditionally. She insisted that everyone call her Gram. She was quick to share her opinions and was genuine and humble to her core. Mary Jane was the quintessential New England sports fan, rarely missing a game. You could find her decorating cakes in the kitchen, cheering on her grand kids at every sporting event or making everyone feel welcome, no matter what the occasion. If you had visited "Gram" for three hours and got up to leave she would always say, "What's your hurry"? She leaves behind a legacy of love and family.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Malcolm A. Noyes. She leaves a sister, Ellen Vargas and was predeceased by her siblings, Priscilla Murphy, Thomas McDonough, Madalyn Paige, John McDonough and Frank McDonough.

She leaves her seven children and their spouses, Malcolm and Cindy Noyes, Patricia and Glenn Amico, Colleen and Bill Hilton, Margaret and Marc Poulin, Shirley and Bill Barker, Stephen and Gloria Noyes, and Barbara Sawyer; and her very special niece, Leslie and John Cahill. She leaves her 19 grandchildren, Carrie, Amanda, Shannon, Anthony, Marissa, Billy, Emily, John, Cassandra, Colleen, Nick, Jesse, Erica, Isaac, Max, Lauren, Stephen, Andrea and Ashley; and 21 great-grandchildren, Julian, Maya, Ivy, Tatum, John, Madeline, Matilda, Josephine, Sky, Rain, Aislinn, Otis, Jaycee, Norah, Colby, Casey, Cameron, Avery, Carter, Kyan and Colleen.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at St. Anthony's Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. A mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m., also at St. Anthony's Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Those who wish may make donations in Mary Jane's name to

Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice

50 Foden Road

South Portland, ME 04106

or

The Noyes Family and

Friends 5K Scholarship Fund

Attn: Patricia Amico

105 Lyman Street

Westbrook, ME 04092

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019
