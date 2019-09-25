Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Anthony's Church 268 Brown Street Westbrook. , ME View Map Send Flowers Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Anthony's Church Send Flowers Obituary

WESTBROOK - Mary Jane died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She was born in Brighton, Mass. on August 15, 1931 to Thomas F. and Madeline F. (Fernald) McDonough.



Mary Jane was a 1949 graduate of Cathedral High School where she excelled in basketball and softball. She married her husband Malcolm on Sept. 24, 1952. They would have celebrated 67 years of marriage. We'll give it to her! Mary Jane and Malcolm made their homes up the eastern seaboard, finally settling in Westbrook in 1961. Mary Jane operated her own cake decorating business and many have enjoyed her birthday, graduation, celebrations and wedding cakes. She was fondly known as The Cake Lady.



She was a beautiful soul and she loved unconditionally. She insisted that everyone call her Gram. She was quick to share her opinions and was genuine and humble to her core. Mary Jane was the quintessential New England sports fan, rarely missing a game. You could find her decorating cakes in the kitchen, cheering on her grand kids at every sporting event or making everyone feel welcome, no matter what the occasion. If you had visited "Gram" for three hours and got up to leave she would always say, "What's your hurry"? She leaves behind a legacy of love and family.



She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Malcolm A. Noyes. She leaves a sister, Ellen Vargas and was predeceased by her siblings, Priscilla Murphy, Thomas McDonough, Madalyn Paige, John McDonough and Frank McDonough.



She leaves her seven children and their spouses, Malcolm and Cindy Noyes, Patricia and Glenn Amico, Colleen and Bill Hilton, Margaret and Marc Poulin, Shirley and Bill Barker, Stephen and Gloria Noyes, and Barbara Sawyer; and her very special niece, Leslie and John Cahill. She leaves her 19 grandchildren, Carrie, Amanda, Shannon, Anthony, Marissa, Billy, Emily, John, Cassandra, Colleen, Nick, Jesse, Erica, Isaac, Max, Lauren, Stephen, Andrea and Ashley; and 21 great-grandchildren, Julian, Maya, Ivy, Tatum, John, Madeline, Matilda, Josephine, Sky, Rain, Aislinn, Otis, Jaycee, Norah, Colby, Casey, Cameron, Avery, Carter, Kyan and Colleen.



Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at St. Anthony's Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. A mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m., also at St. Anthony's Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.



Those who wish may make donations in Mary Jane's name to



Northern Lights Home Care and Hospice



50 Foden Road



South Portland, ME 04106



or



The Noyes Family and



Friends 5K Scholarship Fund



Attn: Patricia Amico



105 Lyman Street



Westbrook, ME 04092







WESTBROOK - Mary Jane died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, surrounded by her entire family. She was born in Brighton, Mass. on August 15, 1931 to Thomas F. and Madeline F. (Fernald) McDonough.Mary Jane was a 1949 graduate of Cathedral High School where she excelled in basketball and softball. She married her husband Malcolm on Sept. 24, 1952. They would have celebrated 67 years of marriage. We'll give it to her! Mary Jane and Malcolm made their homes up the eastern seaboard, finally settling in Westbrook in 1961. Mary Jane operated her own cake decorating business and many have enjoyed her birthday, graduation, celebrations and wedding cakes. She was fondly known as The Cake Lady.She was a beautiful soul and she loved unconditionally. She insisted that everyone call her Gram. She was quick to share her opinions and was genuine and humble to her core. Mary Jane was the quintessential New England sports fan, rarely missing a game. You could find her decorating cakes in the kitchen, cheering on her grand kids at every sporting event or making everyone feel welcome, no matter what the occasion. If you had visited "Gram" for three hours and got up to leave she would always say, "What's your hurry"? She leaves behind a legacy of love and family.She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Malcolm A. Noyes. She leaves a sister, Ellen Vargas and was predeceased by her siblings, Priscilla Murphy, Thomas McDonough, Madalyn Paige, John McDonough and Frank McDonough.She leaves her seven children and their spouses, Malcolm and Cindy Noyes, Patricia and Glenn Amico, Colleen and Bill Hilton, Margaret and Marc Poulin, Shirley and Bill Barker, Stephen and Gloria Noyes, and Barbara Sawyer; and her very special niece, Leslie and John Cahill. She leaves her 19 grandchildren, Carrie, Amanda, Shannon, Anthony, Marissa, Billy, Emily, John, Cassandra, Colleen, Nick, Jesse, Erica, Isaac, Max, Lauren, Stephen, Andrea and Ashley; and 21 great-grandchildren, Julian, Maya, Ivy, Tatum, John, Madeline, Matilda, Josephine, Sky, Rain, Aislinn, Otis, Jaycee, Norah, Colby, Casey, Cameron, Avery, Carter, Kyan and Colleen.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 at St. Anthony's Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook. A mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 27 at 11 a.m., also at St. Anthony's Church. A private burial will be held at a later date.Those who wish may make donations in Mary Jane's name toNorthern Lights Home Care and Hospice50 Foden RoadSouth Portland, ME 04106orThe Noyes Family andFriends 5K Scholarship FundAttn: Patricia Amico105 Lyman StreetWestbrook, ME 04092 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com