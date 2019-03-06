KENNEBUNK - Mary Jane "Jean" LaRocque died March 3, 2019. A native of Lee, Mass., she was the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. William J. O'Malley and the wife of Robert B. LaRocque.
Jean attended Lee, Mass. schools, graduated from Elms College and
received a master's degree from North Adams State College. She taught schools in Mill River and Great Barrington, Mass., and also in Rumford, where she and her family resided for 25 years. They moved to Kennebunk, after having a home at Goose Rocks Beach for a number of years. She later moved to Kennebunkport before most recently to Atria in Kennebunk.
Jean leaves a son, Robert J. LaRocque of Westminster, Colo. and a
daughter, Deidre Spang and her husband, Philip J. Spang III, of Kennebunkport. She leaves five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Patricia O'Malley of Mount Laurel, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
Her brother, Dr. John O'Malley and husband, Robert B. LaRocque predeceased her.
She attended and was an active participant at St. Athanasius Church in
Rumford and St. Martha's Church in Kennebunk.
Her theme in life - "Do Small Things with Great Love"
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, with Rev. Father Fred Morse. Interment will take place this spring at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.
Should friends desire, memorial donations may
be made to:
Hospice of Southern Maine,
180 U.S. Route 1,
Scarborough, ME 04074
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019