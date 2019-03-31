Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FALMOUTH - Mary Jane (Piaget) Hamlin passed away on March 22, 2019 at 91. Born on May 17, 1927 in Hackensack, N.J., Mary Jane was the daughter of John C. Wilcox and Virginia (Paulison) Wilcox. She graduated from Hackensack High School and obtained a degree in journalism from New Jersey College for Women (now Rutgers). She had one brother, John "Jack" Wilcox of Akron, Ohio who passed away in 2018.Mary Jane married Theodore "Ted" Piaget and they enjoyed the summers with their family and friends at their summer home in Barnegat Light, N.J. They lived in Wyckoff, N.J. until 1983, when they moved to Maine. After Ted passed away, Mary Jane married Cyrus Hamlin. Mary Jane loved the exhilaration of sailing at Yankee Lake (New York), and later the coast of Maine where she and Cy sailed the boat he designed, known as the "Elderyacht 30." When Mary Jane and Cy were not sailing, they were planning their next trip to Europe or a cruise. She also loved to play tennis, ride her bike, ski, and sing with the Sweet Adelines - and most recently with the Oceanview chorus. She is survived by her son and three daughters, Thomas Piaget and his wife, Barbara of Gladstone, Mich., Christine Piaget of Cape Elizabeth, Diane Nicole "Nicki" Piaget and her husband, George "Bud" Powell of Cumberland and Wendy Paradis and her husband, Timothy Paradis of Portland. She loved her seven grandchildren and was the proud great-grandmother of four great-grandchildren. Mary Jane wished to be cremated, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Her family would like to thank the gracious staff at Foreside Harbor for their compassionate care. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com . Donations may be made in Mary Jane's memory by making a Gift from the Heart donation to Habitat for Humanity (1-800-HABITAT or https://www.habitat.org/support/honor-memorial-gifts ). Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

