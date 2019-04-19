Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Mary J. (Drake) Koulovatos of Portland passed away on April 10, 2019, at the age of 87. Mary was born on March 25, 1932, the daughter of Kathryn O'Neill and Charles Drake, both of Portland. She had one brother, Charles (Charlie) Drake, Jr. of Corvallis, Ore.



She graduated from Deering High School in 1950. Known as "Duckie" to her friends, Mary was an avid field hockey player and in her senior year book, noted she aspired to live a happy, contented life. She married her husband and best friend, John Koulovatos, on August 8th, 1953 and they lived together in Ellsworth, Maine for 54 years.



Mary was an avid golfer and loved playing bridge with her many girlfriends. Many of us know her as Mimi, and her creativity came shining through on each and every holiday. She was famous for organizing annual Easter Egg Hunts, 4th of July Lawn Olympic Games and visits from Santa on Christmas Eve. She was always happy to play dress up with her granddaughter, Hannah, and show off her artistic skills with any kind of arts & crafts adventure. She successfully played peace keeper between her husband, "Bampi", a Yankees fan, and Hannah, a Red Sox fan, during close games!



She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Kathleen and Robert Clarke of South Portland, and Karen Koulovatos and John Ewing of Portland. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Hannah Clarke of Cambridge, Mass. She is predeceased by her husband, John Koulovatos, and her brother, Charles Drake, Jr.



The family would like to thank the caregivers of Park Danforth, Fallbrook Woods, MMC Short Stay, and Gosnell House for the love and care they provided to Mary.



There will be a private family ceremony later this spring. You may offer your condolences at







199 Woodford Street

Portland , ME 04103

