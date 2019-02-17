Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. Doggett Bosse. View Sign

GRAY - Mary J. Doggett Bosse, 92, passed to the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Mary was born in Melrose, Mass. on March 26, 1926., the eldest child of Almond Lester and Helen Doggett.



She was raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Melrose High School in 1943. After her father returned from serving in the Pacific in WWII, he moved his family to Gray, Maine. Here Mary met the love of her life, Joseph Bosse, and they were married Sept. 23, 1950. They had three children and lived in Gray. They owned and operated AL Doggett Inc. until they retired.



Although an active, working mother, Mary gave generously of her time to the town of Gray. She served on the school board, St. Gregory's parish council, League of Women Voters, and was one of the founding members of the Gray News.



Although public service was her passion, her true love was her family. She spent hours with her six grandchildren, sharing her love of baseball and spending time at camp sharing nature, her love of hiking, fishing, and cribbage.



Mary left this life peacefully, with a solid faith in God and the joy of reuniting with her beloved husband Joe, her parents, and sister Mildred.



Mary is survived by her children, Anne Bahr and husband Robert from Bar Harbor, June Lewis and husband Michael from Poland, Paul Bosse and wife Sherri from a Gray; and sister Ruth Hefflefinger from Portland.



Mary had six grandchildren. Andrew Geel, Robert Geel, Morgan Thorndike, Katie Birt, Joseph Bosse, and Jason Bosse. Six great-grandchildren are Isaac and Ava Thorndike, Lucy and Margaret Birt , Brianna and Aurora Bosse.



Visitation will be held at Wilson's Funeral Home, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 - 8 p.m. A double celebration of life for Mary Bosse and Ray Hefflefinger will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to:



Gray Public Library Association



P.O. Box 1345



Gray, ME 04039







GRAY - Mary J. Doggett Bosse, 92, passed to the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Mary was born in Melrose, Mass. on March 26, 1926., the eldest child of Almond Lester and Helen Doggett.She was raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Melrose High School in 1943. After her father returned from serving in the Pacific in WWII, he moved his family to Gray, Maine. Here Mary met the love of her life, Joseph Bosse, and they were married Sept. 23, 1950. They had three children and lived in Gray. They owned and operated AL Doggett Inc. until they retired.Although an active, working mother, Mary gave generously of her time to the town of Gray. She served on the school board, St. Gregory's parish council, League of Women Voters, and was one of the founding members of the Gray News.Although public service was her passion, her true love was her family. She spent hours with her six grandchildren, sharing her love of baseball and spending time at camp sharing nature, her love of hiking, fishing, and cribbage.Mary left this life peacefully, with a solid faith in God and the joy of reuniting with her beloved husband Joe, her parents, and sister Mildred.Mary is survived by her children, Anne Bahr and husband Robert from Bar Harbor, June Lewis and husband Michael from Poland, Paul Bosse and wife Sherri from a Gray; and sister Ruth Hefflefinger from Portland.Mary had six grandchildren. Andrew Geel, Robert Geel, Morgan Thorndike, Katie Birt, Joseph Bosse, and Jason Bosse. Six great-grandchildren are Isaac and Ava Thorndike, Lucy and Margaret Birt , Brianna and Aurora Bosse.Visitation will be held at Wilson's Funeral Home, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 - 8 p.m. A double celebration of life for Mary Bosse and Ray Hefflefinger will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:Gray Public Library AssociationP.O. Box 1345Gray, ME 04039 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com