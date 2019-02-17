GRAY - Mary J. Doggett Bosse, 92, passed to the Lord Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Mary was born in Melrose, Mass. on March 26, 1926., the eldest child of Almond Lester and Helen Doggett.
She was raised in Massachusetts and graduated from Melrose High School in 1943. After her father returned from serving in the Pacific in WWII, he moved his family to Gray, Maine. Here Mary met the love of her life, Joseph Bosse, and they were married Sept. 23, 1950. They had three children and lived in Gray. They owned and operated AL Doggett Inc. until they retired.
Although an active, working mother, Mary gave generously of her time to the town of Gray. She served on the school board, St. Gregory's parish council, League of Women Voters, and was one of the founding members of the Gray News.
Although public service was her passion, her true love was her family. She spent hours with her six grandchildren, sharing her love of baseball and spending time at camp sharing nature, her love of hiking, fishing, and cribbage.
Mary left this life peacefully, with a solid faith in God and the joy of reuniting with her beloved husband Joe, her parents, and sister Mildred.
Mary is survived by her children, Anne Bahr and husband Robert from Bar Harbor, June Lewis and husband Michael from Poland, Paul Bosse and wife Sherri from a Gray; and sister Ruth Hefflefinger from Portland.
Mary had six grandchildren. Andrew Geel, Robert Geel, Morgan Thorndike, Katie Birt, Joseph Bosse, and Jason Bosse. Six great-grandchildren are Isaac and Ava Thorndike, Lucy and Margaret Birt , Brianna and Aurora Bosse.
Visitation will be held at Wilson's Funeral Home, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 5 - 8 p.m. A double celebration of life for Mary Bosse and Ray Hefflefinger will be held at St Gregory's Catholic Church on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to:
Gray Public Library Association
P.O. Box 1345
Gray, ME 04039
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019