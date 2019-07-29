SOUTH PORTLAND - Mary passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by her daughter and family.
Mary was born Nov. 28, 1951, the daughter of the late Charles T and Mary A Bruce of South Portland.
Mary graduated South Portland High in 1969 and attended USM. She worked in banking, banquet and restaurant management, and customer service. She also was employed by Bass Shoes and JetBlue.
Mary loved cooking, baking, hosting, and spending time with friends. Most of all, she loved being with her granddaughter, Emily N. Bruce "the Peanut".
They loved to go to Wassamki Springs,watch movies, sing songs, and do puzzles.
Mary was one of seven children. She was predeceased by her brother Charles P Bruce ll and sister Jill E Gorham of Westbrook.
She is survived by her daughter Emily P. Bruce of Windham, and brothers: David Bruce and wife Patty of Westbrook, Peter Bruce of South Portland, Robert Bruce and wife Lynda of South Portland, William Bruce and wife Helen Scalia of Portland. She is also survived by dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews, and aunts and uncles.
A service and celebration of life will be held on Aug. 17 at 4 p.m., at Portland Head Light on the ship cove Platform.
The family would like to thank the team of caregivers at Maine Medical Center for their professional care and kindness during this difficult time.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 29, 2019