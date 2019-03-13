Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Mary Howell Perkins, 91, of Portland, Maine, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was born Feb. 6, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Harold and Frances Huskins. The family moved from L.A. back to their original hometown of Portland a few years after her birth.Mary was extraordinary and her mother would recall her talking at seven months and walking at nine months. She skipped two grades in school and graduated from Deering High School at 16 years old. She went on to Syracuse University in the fall, but came back to Portland to attend and graduate with an associate's degree in journalism from Westbrook Junior College. She had several articles published in contemporary magazines and even wrote jokes for MAD Magazine.She worked as a young woman at "Ma Bell", as it was then called, and Starbirds School of Music. She had a very good singing voice and, while living in New York City and Washington, D.C., sang in various nightclubs. In 1962, she met and married Robert Howell, raising two sons, Robert and Craig, in the Libby Town section of Portland. As a mother, no matter what her sons may have done, they "always knew they were loved and cherished".From early on, as a child, Mary was blessed with the gift of prophesy. Later in life, she used this gift as a clairvoyant counselor, and it became her career for over 20 years. One of her clients later became her second husband and they would be married for 35 years. He said when he first went to Mary that she was booked up six months in advance, six days a week, all based on referrals and repeat business. She was strictly Christian in her beliefs, as those who knew her could testify. She was a member of the Central Square Baptist Church.Mary later hosted a call-in question and answer radio talk show, broadcast for two years in Brunswick (WKXA), and later for several years in Westbrook (WMER). It was called the Mary Howell Talk Show and she had a very large following.Her husband claims that Mary was the best thing that had ever happened to him, and he felt blessed to be her husband.Special thanks are extended to Northern Light Hospice of South Portland for their care and treatment, and especially to her R.N. Laurie for such conscientious care at home. Sincere appreciation and praise go to her primary physician, Dr. Timothy Baum, who treated her tirelessly for over 30 years. Special thanks and recognition go out to Adrienne Taylor of Stand-By-Me for her professional services. She was Mary's health aide and Air Force medic all in one.Her husband and both sons served as her caregivers to the very end, at home.Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. After the funeral, a reception at the Elizabeth Hobbs Hospitality House will take place.Online condolences may be expressed at







