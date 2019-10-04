CAPE ELIZABETH - It is with great sadness that we announce on Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving daughter and son, Mary Frances (Coffey) Fournier passed on to join her beloved husband, Andy.
Mary was a New Years' baby born on Jan. 1, 1930, to Allen and Eva Coffey in Somerville, Mass. She then went on to graduate from South Portland High School in 1948. Mary met her true love, Andy, after being introduced on a blind date. They married on June 29, 1957.
Mary attended cosmetology school and went on to become an educator in the field. She was a strong, loving, opinionated and determined woman with a drive to work. Besides her family, she was most proud of helping her husband create and run four businesses over the years. She found great joy in bowling which including candlepin tournaments throughout New England. Mary could always be found enjoying the calmness of the beach with a book in hand at her summer home on Little Sebago Lake.
She was predeceased by her loving husband, Andrew A. Fournier, a grandson, Adam, and her sister, Barbara McCollister. She leaves behind three sons and one daughter: Charles and wife, Catherine of Lewiston, Bruce and his wife, Donna, of Denmark, David Fournier of South Portland, and Mary Hunter of South Portland. A sister, Margaret and husband, Tom Howe, of South Portland, and a brother, Allen Coffey and his wife, Rebecca. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Thank you to Dr. Renee Fay-LeBlanc for all of her care over the years and to the Barron Center for allowing Mary to join in on the activities and for helping her transition out of her home.
Visiting hours will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, on 230 Cottage Road in South Portland. Service will be at 1:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road in South Portland, with burial at Riverside Cemetery to follow.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019