PORTLAND - Mary "Mary Lou" Flaherty, formerly of Inverness Street and Deering Pavilion in Portland, passed away May 16, 2019, at South Portland Nursing Home (SPNH) surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health.



Born May 30, 1927, in Portland to John E. and Lillian Cleary Moran, she graduated from South Portland High School in 1946 and worked at New England Telephone Company. She later worked at W.T. Grant Company at Pine Tree Shopping Center.



Up until a few years ago Mary independently took the bus shopping in downtown Portland, Maine Mall, Westbrook and Falmouth. She loved listening to Irish music and watching Lawrence Welk.



She was a long-standing member of St. Pius X Church. Special thanks to Father Moreshead for his prayers and friendship over the years at Deering Pavilion and his many comforting visits to SPNH. The family would also like to thank the staff at SPNH for their loving care.



Mary was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Philip; sister, Madeline "Skippy" Hickey; brother, William Moran; special aunt, Mary B. Moran, and dear friend, Sister Rose Mary Rush. She is survived by her daughters, Maureen, Rosemary, Pat, Joanne and Mary Lou; grandchildren, Jennifer, Joey, Christina, Andrew, Danielle, Jon-Michael, Kelly and Shamus; and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jack, Grace, Julia, Lilly, Lucas, Emma and Lyla, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Monday, May 20, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Mary's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to



South Portland Nursing Home Activities Department



42 Anthoine Street



South Portland, ME 04106



in memory of



Mary Flaherty.







