BUXTON - Mary Ellen (Waite) Townsend, 83, wife of the late David Townsend, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held at the Living Waters Christian Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton on Friday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m..
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019