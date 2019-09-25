PORTLAND - Mary Ellen (Andrews) Duffey passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Friday, September 20, 2019.
A longtime resident of Portland, she was born at St. Andrews Hospital in Boothbay Harbor on July 22, 1944, to Walter and Gloria (Sherman) Andrews, the second of two daughters.
Mary Ellen married David Allyn Duffey on July 15, 1961, and celebrated 55 years of marriage together before his passing in 2016.
She worked at Fairchild Semiconductor for 20 years before switching careers and working for Clarion Hotel until her retirement.
Mary Ellen was a born caregiver. Throughout her life she opened her home to many who needed help and took in many pets. She loved bird watching and playing cards and games with her friends and family. She was proudly a long-time member of the Elvis Fan Club and visited Graceland with her friends on numerous occasions.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by her honey bear, David Duffey; her sister, June Crouse; her brother-in-law, Cedric Crouse, and other greatest love, Elvis.
She is survived by her children, Debra Duffey, Dawn Rodney, and James Duffey; her grandchildren, Christina and Matthew Rodney and June Duffey; her brother-in-law, John Duffey, her sister-in-law, Brenda McGlynn and their families; her niece (a.k.a. her third daughter), Vicki Hansen, her nephews, Philip and Eric Berry, their spouses and many great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta, where she will be buried alongside her husband. To view guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family invites you to share your memories of Mary Ellen at https://forms.gle/vwA6wp43j3SVwXxz8.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019