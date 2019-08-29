Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Prayer Service 6:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Church 492 Ocean Avenue Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Sister Mary Denis Schwartz R.S.M. (Alene Edith), 93, died peacefully at Frances Warde Convent on Aug. 24, 2019.



Sister Mary Denis was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick, Canada, the daughter of Herbert and Merinda Russell Schwartz. In her youth, her family moved to Fort Fairfield where she attended local schools, graduating from Fort Fairfield High School in 1943. In 1946 she entered the Sisters of Mercy, Portland, from the parish of St. Denis, Fort Fairfield. Sister Mary Denis commenced her studies at St. Joseph's College, Standish, obtaining a B.A. in Education. In addition, she attended Husson College, Bangor and with the completion of further studies, earned a master's degree in education from Boston College.



Sister Mary Denis' teaching ministry began at Cathedral Elementary School, Portland followed by St. Joseph's School, Farmington and St. Mary's School, Houlton. In 1961, she became Assistant to the Diocesan Superintendent of Schools. Well-liked, she held this position for six years and then in 1967 was elected by her community to the office of Mother General of the Sisters of Mercy.



During her years of leadership, Sister Mary Denis faithfully served on many boards; president of the Board of Incorporators of Mercy Hospital, Portland, and chair of the board of trustees of St. Joseph's College, Standish. She also served as chair of the board of trustees of McAuley Education Center, Inc. and president of the Visual Education Center, Inc.



Professional in her approach to responsibility, she led our sponsored ministries, Mercy Hospital, Portland and St. Joseph's College, Standish, to expand their service while focusing on their mission supported by the Sisters of Mercy over the years.



In 1970, St. Joseph's College awarded Sister Mary Denis the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters for her work in the Dioceses of Portland and the Bahamas.



Her compassion led her to send Sisters to operate Northern Maine Security Home in Eagle Lake and at the request of the Bishop of the Bahamas, establish a ministry on Andros Island, Bahamas. In March of 1969, Sister Mary Denis announced the construction of a new high school, to be named, Catherine McAuley High School. The school was formally dedicated May 7, 1972.



Upon completion of several terms in leadership, in 1979 she was appointed treasurer of the Sisters of Mercy Community, a position she held until 1998.



Sister Mary Denis served on a variety of committees within the Diocese of Portland, including the Leadership Council of Women Religious. In 2003, she was awarded the Immaculate Conception Award, an award given by the Catholic Diocese of Portland to honor those laypersons, priests and religious for their contributions to the life of the church.



In her retirement years, Sister Mary Denis could be found in the chapel praying for her family, her sisters in community and for the concerns of persons suffering from sickness and poverty.



She had a special place in her heart for the marginalized and in her own quiet way reached out to them in loving mercy. Her love for all people was reflected in her life as a Sister of Mercy and nourished by her religious motto, I Thirst for Thee.



To her family she was the matriarch who loved them unconditionally.



To her religious community, she was a patient listener and wisdom figure to those who asked her advice. To her friends and visitors, she was the gracious hostess who warmly welcomed them. She will be remembered as a charismatic leader who led the Sisters of Mercy, Portland through the changes and challenges of Vatican II.



In addition to her parents, Sister Mary Denis was predeceased by her sisters, Sarah " Sally" Adams, Phyllis Hutchins and Alice Hall and her brothers, Herbert Schwartz Jr., Russell Schwartz, Thomas Schwartz and Robert Schwartz.



She is survived by her brother-in-law, Leonard W. Hutchins of Fort Fairfield, several nieces, nephews; great-nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as several dear friends and her Sisters in community.



Visiting hours will be held on from 3-6 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. prayer service on Friday, August 30, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Sister Mary Denis' memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Sister Mary Denis' name to:



Sisters of Mercy



966 Riverside Street



Portland, ME 04103







