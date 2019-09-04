LEWISTON - Mary D. Stevens-Jellison, 74, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, in Auburn.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.
Online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to
St. Mary's Residences
100 Campus Drive
Lewiston, Maine 04240
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019