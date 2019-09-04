Mary D. Stevens-Jellison

Guest Book
  • "We're thinking of you and your family Joe The Lawlers"
Service Information
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME
04093
(207)-929-3723
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Brooklawn Memorial Park
2002 Congress St.
Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

LEWISTON - Mary D. Stevens-Jellison, 74, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, in Auburn.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m., at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

Online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

St. Mary's Residences

100 Campus Drive

Lewiston, Maine 04240

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com