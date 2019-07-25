PORTLAND - Mary Connolly Goulding, 88, of Portland, died July 21, 2019 at a local hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Portland on March 2, 1931 the daughter of Peter and Mary Connolly. She attended St. Dominic's Elementary School and Cathedral High School. In 1947, the family moved to Boston and Mary graduated from Mission High School, class of 1948 and attended Boston Clerical School.
She was employed by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for seven years, the last two as secretary in the office of Governor Christian A. Herter.
In 1953, she married Michael Goulding. They returned to Maine in 1954 when her husband was transferred.
After rearing four children, she was employed by the Cumberland County Civic Center as a secretary/receptionist and retired in 1977 after 22 years of service. Working with and meeting many people in an athletic and entertainment industries kept Mary young at heart.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Michael; an infant son, John; and four siblings.
Surviving are her children, Anne Marie Aderman of Tucson, Ariz., Michael G. Goulding of Cape Elizabeth, Stephanie McGovern of El Cerrito, Calif. and Kathleen Crowley of Portland. She was also a loving grandmother to seven children and an "adopted" grandmother to neighborhood children who lost their own grandparents at a young age. She is also survived by three siblings with whom she enjoyed very close relationships and good times.
Mary was always ready to try out new food and restaurants and always hoping for the big win at a local casino.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, from 4-7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at New Calvary Cemetery, South Portland.
To view Mary's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence, please visit, www.athutchins.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38015
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 25, 2019