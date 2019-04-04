Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Mary Catherine (Concannon) Keaney, 98, died on April 1, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home with her loving family by her side.



Mary was born on May 25, 1920, in Portland, the daughter of the late Coleman and Delia (Curran) Concannon. As a first generation American, Mary was always very proud of her Irish heritage. She grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1938.



After graduating, Mary attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she received her degree in Nursing. Mary's adventurous spirit led her and others of this Greatest Generation to join the



Mary had a deep faith and was a long time communicant of St. Joseph Church. She was active in school activities including a term as President of the Mothers' Guild of St Joseph's Academy and several years as a Girl Scout leader. She also was an active volunteer at the Portland Public Library, an avid Bingo and card player, and enjoyed knitting, especially mittens for the children at Reiche School. Throughout her life, Mary was always taking care of others.



Mary raised her family and then returned to work as a delivery room nurse at Maine Medical Center, volunteered at Mercy Hospital, and worked for the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a nursing home certifier for 10 years.



Throughout her lifetime Mary had a traveling spirit. She traveled with her husband to Ireland and Italy, with her sister to Tortola, British Virgin Islands and many fun bus trips, and with her children to Ireland, Florida, Colorado, and California, even into her 90's.



Mary was predeceased by her husband, John V. Keaney; and five siblings. She is survived by her four daughters, Marianne and Jerry Stevens of Vassalboro, Kathleen and Edward Welch of York, Patricia Keaney and fiance' Tony Gedaro of South Portland, Margaret and Paul Barten of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; a brother, Michael Concannon of Bath; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



The family extends their thanks to the Maine Veterans Home and Northern Light Hospice for the love and care she received in the last five years of her life as she dealt with dementia.



Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Mary's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to:



Maine Veterans Home



290 US Route One



Scarborough, ME 04074



www.mainevets.org







SCARBOROUGH - Mary Catherine (Concannon) Keaney, 98, died on April 1, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home with her loving family by her side.Mary was born on May 25, 1920, in Portland, the daughter of the late Coleman and Delia (Curran) Concannon. As a first generation American, Mary was always very proud of her Irish heritage. She grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1938.After graduating, Mary attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she received her degree in Nursing. Mary's adventurous spirit led her and others of this Greatest Generation to join the US Navy Nurse Corps reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Upon return from wartime service, she married attorney John V Keaney in 1950 and they raised four daughters.Mary had a deep faith and was a long time communicant of St. Joseph Church. She was active in school activities including a term as President of the Mothers' Guild of St Joseph's Academy and several years as a Girl Scout leader. She also was an active volunteer at the Portland Public Library, an avid Bingo and card player, and enjoyed knitting, especially mittens for the children at Reiche School. Throughout her life, Mary was always taking care of others.Mary raised her family and then returned to work as a delivery room nurse at Maine Medical Center, volunteered at Mercy Hospital, and worked for the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a nursing home certifier for 10 years.Throughout her lifetime Mary had a traveling spirit. She traveled with her husband to Ireland and Italy, with her sister to Tortola, British Virgin Islands and many fun bus trips, and with her children to Ireland, Florida, Colorado, and California, even into her 90's.Mary was predeceased by her husband, John V. Keaney; and five siblings. She is survived by her four daughters, Marianne and Jerry Stevens of Vassalboro, Kathleen and Edward Welch of York, Patricia Keaney and fiance' Tony Gedaro of South Portland, Margaret and Paul Barten of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; a brother, Michael Concannon of Bath; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.The family extends their thanks to the Maine Veterans Home and Northern Light Hospice for the love and care she received in the last five years of her life as she dealt with dementia.Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Mary's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to:Maine Veterans Home290 US Route OneScarborough, ME 04074 Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com