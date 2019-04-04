SCARBOROUGH - Mary Catherine (Concannon) Keaney, 98, died on April 1, 2019, at the Maine Veterans' Home with her loving family by her side.
Mary was born on May 25, 1920, in Portland, the daughter of the late Coleman and Delia (Curran) Concannon. As a first generation American, Mary was always very proud of her Irish heritage. She grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School, Class of 1938.
After graduating, Mary attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing where she received her degree in Nursing. Mary's adventurous spirit led her and others of this Greatest Generation to join the US Navy Nurse Corps reaching the rank of Lieutenant. Upon return from wartime service, she married attorney John V Keaney in 1950 and they raised four daughters.
Mary had a deep faith and was a long time communicant of St. Joseph Church. She was active in school activities including a term as President of the Mothers' Guild of St Joseph's Academy and several years as a Girl Scout leader. She also was an active volunteer at the Portland Public Library, an avid Bingo and card player, and enjoyed knitting, especially mittens for the children at Reiche School. Throughout her life, Mary was always taking care of others.
Mary raised her family and then returned to work as a delivery room nurse at Maine Medical Center, volunteered at Mercy Hospital, and worked for the State of Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a nursing home certifier for 10 years.
Throughout her lifetime Mary had a traveling spirit. She traveled with her husband to Ireland and Italy, with her sister to Tortola, British Virgin Islands and many fun bus trips, and with her children to Ireland, Florida, Colorado, and California, even into her 90's.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, John V. Keaney; and five siblings. She is survived by her four daughters, Marianne and Jerry Stevens of Vassalboro, Kathleen and Edward Welch of York, Patricia Keaney and fiance' Tony Gedaro of South Portland, Margaret and Paul Barten of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; a brother, Michael Concannon of Bath; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family extends their thanks to the Maine Veterans Home and Northern Light Hospice for the love and care she received in the last five years of her life as she dealt with dementia.
Visiting hours celebrating Mary's life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St Joseph Church, 673 Stevens Ave, Portland. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. To view Mary's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to:
Maine Veterans Home
290 US Route One
Scarborough, ME 04074
www.mainevets.org
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019