Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Alice" Bruce. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

PORTLAND - Mary "Alice" Bruce, 97, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Birchwoods at Canco.



Alice was born on May 7, 1922, in Howland, the daughter of the late Edmund J. and Mary A. (Nadeau) Theriault. She grew up in Howland, attended local schools, and graduated from Howland High School, class of 1939.



After high school, Alice graduated from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse. In 1946, Alice and Charles T. "Bud" Bruce married in Bangor. Together they raised seven children and Alice gladly accepted the role of loving homemaker and mother. Throughout her life Alice was involved with her children's activities, such as serving a scout leader, and was a devout communicant of Holy Cross Church.



Alice was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 2013; a daughter, Jill E. Gorham and Jill's daughter, Kristin Larkin; a son, Charles P. Bruce II; three sisters, Joan Flagg, Patricia Skehan, Ruth Torrey; six brothers, Clayton, Wayne, Darrell, John, Donald, and William Theriault.



Alice is survived by a daughter, Mary I. Bruce of South Portland; four sons, David M. Bruce and wife, Patty, of Windham, Peter J. Bruce of South Portland, Robert H. Bruce and wife, Lynda, of South Portland, William E. Bruce and wife, Helen, of Portland; beloved sister, Phyllis Theriault of Portland; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.



Visiting hours celebrating Alice's life will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 10, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Light refreshments will be held at the Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland, Maine, 04106



Memorial contributions may be made in Alice and Bud's memory to the:



Maine Military Museum



50 Peary Terrace



South Portland, ME 04106



honoring Bud's Marine and Army service.







PORTLAND - Mary "Alice" Bruce, 97, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Birchwoods at Canco.Alice was born on May 7, 1922, in Howland, the daughter of the late Edmund J. and Mary A. (Nadeau) Theriault. She grew up in Howland, attended local schools, and graduated from Howland High School, class of 1939.After high school, Alice graduated from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse. In 1946, Alice and Charles T. "Bud" Bruce married in Bangor. Together they raised seven children and Alice gladly accepted the role of loving homemaker and mother. Throughout her life Alice was involved with her children's activities, such as serving a scout leader, and was a devout communicant of Holy Cross Church.Alice was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 2013; a daughter, Jill E. Gorham and Jill's daughter, Kristin Larkin; a son, Charles P. Bruce II; three sisters, Joan Flagg, Patricia Skehan, Ruth Torrey; six brothers, Clayton, Wayne, Darrell, John, Donald, and William Theriault.Alice is survived by a daughter, Mary I. Bruce of South Portland; four sons, David M. Bruce and wife, Patty, of Windham, Peter J. Bruce of South Portland, Robert H. Bruce and wife, Lynda, of South Portland, William E. Bruce and wife, Helen, of Portland; beloved sister, Phyllis Theriault of Portland; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Alice's life will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 10, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Light refreshments will be held at the Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland, Maine, 04106Memorial contributions may be made in Alice and Bud's memory to the:Maine Military Museum50 Peary TerraceSouth Portland, ME 04106honoring Bud's Marine and Army service. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com