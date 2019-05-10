Mary "Alice" Bruce

Service Information
Obituary

PORTLAND - Mary "Alice" Bruce, 97, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Birchwoods at Canco.

Alice was born on May 7, 1922, in Howland, the daughter of the late Edmund J. and Mary A. (Nadeau) Theriault. She grew up in Howland, attended local schools, and graduated from Howland High School, class of 1939.

After high school, Alice graduated from Eastern Maine General Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse. In 1946, Alice and Charles T. "Bud" Bruce married in Bangor. Together they raised seven children and Alice gladly accepted the role of loving homemaker and mother. Throughout her life Alice was involved with her children's activities, such as serving a scout leader, and was a devout communicant of Holy Cross Church.

Alice was predeceased by her husband, Charles in 2013; a daughter, Jill E. Gorham and Jill's daughter, Kristin Larkin; a son, Charles P. Bruce II; three sisters, Joan Flagg, Patricia Skehan, Ruth Torrey; six brothers, Clayton, Wayne, Darrell, John, Donald, and William Theriault.

Alice is survived by a daughter, Mary I. Bruce of South Portland; four sons, David M. Bruce and wife, Patty, of Windham, Peter J. Bruce of South Portland, Robert H. Bruce and wife, Lynda, of South Portland, William E. Bruce and wife, Helen, of Portland; beloved sister, Phyllis Theriault of Portland; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Alice's life will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 10, at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 11, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Light refreshments will be held at the Maine Military Museum, 50 Peary Terrace, South Portland, Maine, 04106

Memorial contributions may be made in Alice and Bud's memory to the:

Maine Military Museum

50 Peary Terrace

South Portland, ME 04106

honoring Bud's Marine and Army service.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 10, 2019
